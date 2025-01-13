Items such as food trays could soon be made out of 'disposable' material: '[Paves] the way for eco-friendly products'

Compounding equipment builder Farrel Pomini and nonprofit research technology organization FPInnovations have conducted a study on new biobased, compostable compounds that can be used for disposable products.

As Plastics Technology reported, the results of the study were promising.

The products were made out of a mix of compounds like polylactic acid (PLA) and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) and refined wood pulp. The commercial viability of these products "[paves] the way for eco-friendly products like food trays and disposable cutlery," Plastics Technology wrote.

This type of research is a big deal, as it could eventually spell the end of unsustainable petroleum-based plastic products. Most plastic that we find in everyday items is made from crude oil, a nonrenewable resource that has to be mined out of the Earth at great environmental cost.

In addition, petroleum-based plastic products do not break down naturally. Instead, they either sit around in landfills, or, as is often the case, in our oceans and other parts of nature. There, they shed microplastics that have spread to every corner of the planet (including inside our own bodies) and also kill wild animals via ensnaring or choking them.

Replacing things like petroleum-based plastic forks with bioplastic forks could significantly cut down on those problems, as bioplastics can break down over time.

"The successful development and scaling of cellulose-filled biodegradable resins highlights a significant leap towards sustainable solutions for plastic-based everyday products," said Dr. Yann Gabet, FPInnovations' senior scientist and the project leader for the Biocomposites Initiative. "By combining innovative technology with the abundant resource of wood pulp, these advancements offer a practical and environmentally friendly alternative for various applications."

While we are, at some point, going to run out of crude oil (which is also, unfortunately, a major energy source) if we wait until that happens to try to make the switch, the damage that is done to our planet will be too great. So, it's good news that scientists are hard at work right now developing ways to stop using oil for everything.

