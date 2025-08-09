Scientists make promising discovery about overlooked resource that could help boost food supply: 'A powerful tool'

Researchers have potentially unlocked an invaluable new method for improving soil health for sustainable agriculture practices.

In a recent study conducted by researchers out of the Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the addition of magnesium to biochar may enhance its ability to improve soil health and phosphorus availability. This can go a long way in fostering a more suitable growing environment for crops in regions affected by climate-related issues.

Soil degradation, or the decline in soil quality, can make the soil less productive and unable to support plant and animal life. This decline can result from natural occurrences or human activities and lead to erosion, loss of nutrients, acidification, and salinization. Simply put, the more degraded the soil is, the more it loses its capacity to provide a vital ecosystem for food production, water filtration, and support for biodiversity.

Biochar is a fine charcoal substance used to improve soil health and increase nutrient and water retention. By utilizing a "magnesium-modified wheat straw biochar," the team of researchers observed "significantly improved soil characteristics" in acidic soils. This led to an increase in fertility by increasing the forms of phosphorus that plants can actually use.

Muhammad Khan Numan, a researcher from Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden and co-author of the study, explained the significance of the team's discovery. "Magnesium-modified biochar is a powerful tool for improving soil fertility, particularly [phosphorus] availability in its most plant-usable forms," Numan said.

As many regions across the globe face increased temperatures, altered precipitation patterns, and a rise in extreme weather events, many agricultural industries may soon experience difficulties keeping up with food supply demands. With soil erosion expected to increase around the globe by the end of the century, more farmers will likely need to turn to tools like biochar to withstand these challenges and promote growth in their crops.

"Our findings recommend that [an] appropriate biochar application strategy should be selected according to different soil conditions for the best soil improvement effects," added Numan.

