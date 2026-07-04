Big Tech sues tiny Ohio town after residents reject massive AI data center

"Urbana only has a population of about 11,000, but they're going up against a $20 billion company."

A small Ohio city has become the latest flashpoint in the AI infrastructure boom after a widely shared X video highlighted a local fight over a proposed data center.

In Urbana, residents helped stop plans for a massive AI facility, but the conflict did not end with the vote.

The developer is now suing, reported Yahoo.

What happened?

Urbana, which has fewer than 12,000 residents, first saw its city council reject the large project after locals raised concerns.

The city later approved a 12-month moratorium tied to the proposal, and developer Thor Equities responded by taking the matter to court.

Big Tech is suing a tiny Ohio town of Urbana after its city council listened to the residents and voted no on a massive AI data center



Urbana only has a population of about 11,000 but they're going up against a $20 billion company



The company wants to put in a data center so… pic.twitter.com/OZzDdIZwlM — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 28, 2026

The post says: "Big Tech is suing a tiny Ohio town of Urbana after its city council listened to the residents and voted no on a massive AI data center."

The creator added, "Urbana only has a population of about 11,000, but they're going up against a $20 billion company."

It also says the proposed facility would use "eight times the entire town's current annual electricity usage," cover 565 acres, and consume "up to hundreds of millions of gallons per year" of water.

Why does it matter?

For smaller communities, a large data center can raise worries about electricity demand, water consumption, constant noise, and pressure on local infrastructure.

Those concerns are becoming more common as cloud computing and AI drive a rapid buildup of such facilities across the United States, even as supporters argue they can bring innovation and economic activity.

Training and running AI models can drive major power and water consumption, put more pressure on local grids, and create risks tied to misuse, security, and unintended consequences such as rising energy bills.

Across the country, towns are weighing promised investment against environmental and quality-of-life tradeoffs.

In Urbana, that broader debate has now turned into a legal battle between a small municipality and a major developer.

What are people saying?

Online reaction has been split. Some commenters echoed residents' concerns, saying a data center of that size could hurt nearby property values or make the area less appealing.

Others argued the project could instead boost home values over time and bring economic benefits.

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