A BetterSleep user found old mixes locked behind a paywall, and says it pushed them back to analog

"I went back to buying books and CDs because at least I own the things until I don't."

A frustrated BetterSleep user has struck a nerve online after saying the sleep app put their sound mixes behind a paywall. For many readers, the complaint tapped into broader anger over subscription creep — and renewed interest in analog alternatives.

What happened?

After revisiting BetterSleep for the first time in about a year, a Reddit user said the app now restricted them to three free sounds and blocked access to mixes they had previously made, according to a Reddit post.

They wrote, "Why is that every sound is behind a paywall now? All the mixes I have created are now behind a paywall. I only get 3 sounds for free. I hate how greedy these companies have become."

To explain why the change bothered them, the poster linked it to a broader rejection of subscriptions. They said ads in phone games had pushed them to buy a physical Sudoku book, and said they had already dropped services like Spotify and Apple Music because "I value owning the stuff I pay for." The post ended with a complaint about recurring digital charges: "I hate being forced to consume again and again."

Why does it matter?

The complaint reflects subscription fatigue. Wellness apps, entertainment platforms, printers, cars, and even e-books are increasingly tied to recurring payments, which can leave users feeling locked out of products, routines, or media they believed they had already paid for.

That frustration can also shape how people spend their time and money. When users give up on ad-heavy or paywalled digital tools, many turn back to lower-tech options such as books, puzzles, CDs, and other durable items they can keep using without another monthly charge.

In some cases, that can also mean less screen time and greater use of items people already own — a shift that can reduce impulse buying and cut down on the churn of constantly replacing devices and services.

What are people saying?

Commenters overwhelmingly said they understood the feeling. One wrote, "I still use my physical books, word searches, crosswords, coloring books, etc. I love them and they travel in my bag with me anywhere. They can usually be picked up at the dollar store or Ollies for $2 or less."

The original poster replied, "I went back to buying books and CDs because at least I own the things until I don't."

Comments weren't just from older generations either. A 28-year-old said, "I loooove physical media! Crossword puzzles in the paper, and I love my vinyl collection too. Ironic since I'm writing this on Reddit, but I have been intentionally decreasing my screen time across all platforms and embracing slower more intentional ways. Better for my brain, better for the planet!"

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