Passerby shares photo of shocking discovery behind Best Buy store: 'I still don't understand how people do this'

You'd be surprised at what you can find when you take a second to stop and look around.

One Reddit user shared in r/eWasteFinds how they supposedly found a bunch of devices for free at a store.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a post titled "Yesterday's find," there's an assortment of MacBooks, iPads, and Samsung tablets. There also appear to be four tablet cases that are mostly blue.

In a comment, the original poster shared another photo of a Panasonic Leica camera that they claimed is "worth alot."

When someone asked where the OP found everything, they said in a comment thread that everything was from Best Buy. All the tech was in a big box that wasn't guarded by anything. It was likely tech that other people had discarded for recycling.

If that's the case, then these devices likely weren't headed for landfills. But tablets and laptops suffer that fate all the time.

According to the World Health Organization, about 68 million tons of e-waste was created in 2022. Only 22.3%, however, was recycled properly.

When devices sit in landfills, their materials can leach into water and soil. This leaching can harm what people and wildlife drink and eat. Keeping tech out of dumps is crucial to creating a healthier, safer world for everyone.

One of the best things you can do to save money on technology is use it for as long as possible. If you do need a new device, consider buying something refurbished. You may even be able to get a little money in the trade-in process for your old device.

Many Reddit users were intrigued by the OP's find.

"I still don't understand how people do this. Like do you ask if you can raid the bin or do you just go dig in it?" one person asked.

"I think it depends on the ewaste center," someone replied. "Some will allow you to get what you want, some will let you only if you pay and some of them will not let you at all."

"Nice find," a third Redditor said.

