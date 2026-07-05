Bell County residents pack courthouse, vow to fight data center over water, noise, and roads

"But this is not progress. This is risk and a risk we should not take."

A fight over a proposed data center in southeastern Kentucky drew a standing-room-only crowd to a courthouse meeting, where WYMT reported Bell County residents warned that the project could put too much strain on their community.

What happened?

Hundreds gathered at Pineville's old courthouse Friday for a special-called Bell County Fiscal Court meeting on a potential moratorium that would temporarily halt construction of the proposed data center, per WYMT. Project developers also attended, but residents made up the overwhelming majority, the station said.

In Bell County, the dispute is not just about technology or economic development. Much of the public opposition focused on those local impacts. Residents warned about possible effects on water quality, added noise, and the broader ways the development could disrupt daily life in the county.

"What affects one family, affects all families," a resident said, according to WYMT. "What affects these mountains affects all of us."

Developer Dale Murray of Murray Industries described the stakes to the crowd, as the station noted.

"This investment is going to be billions of dollars," Murray declared, per WYMT.

Why does it matter?

The meeting served as the first reading of a possible Bell County moratorium and of how long any pause would last, the station said. WYMT reports a second reading is set for July 14.

The issue also reaches well beyond one county in Kentucky. Data centers are becoming increasingly tied to the artificial intelligence boom, since advanced AI systems require enormous computing power and the infrastructure to support it.

The facilities powering those tools consume massive amounts of electricity and, in some cases, water, raising concerns about strained local resources.

WYMT reported that Murray argued that the project is being judged unfairly.

"It is not fair to compare the water consumption of old data centers to the new technology of the closed loop systems that consume a lot less," Murray argued, per the station.

What are people saying?

Residents passionately opposed the project in the meeting, as WYMT captured.

"I am not opposed to emerging technology or the progress it might bring," one said, according to the outlet. "But this is not progress. This is risk and a risk we should not take."

The community's reaction to Murray's threat about pulling investment said it all, as WYMT noted.

"If they place it somewhere else and not here, then Bell County is not going to get the jobs, and they're not going to get the tax revenue," Murray suggested. The station noted that those comments were greeted with enthusiastic applause.

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