California scientists tested beefalo DNA, and most showed little to no bison ancestry

This kind of testing could make food labels more reliable.

Beefalo is sold as a part-bison, part-cattle breed, but its bison ancestry may be far lower than many buyers assume.

California researchers found that most of the beefalo animals they tested had little or no bison DNA.

What happened?

Promoted for hardiness; disease resistance; and tender, high-protein meat, beefalo is a hybrid breed. Researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz examined its genetics and published their findings.

For the first genome-wide look at the breed, evolutionary biologist Beth Shapiro and her colleagues worked with preserved semen from 47 animals. Most of those samples were collected in the 1970s and 1980s, and several were connected to the original beefalo herd.

The findings were stark. Thirty-nine animals showed no bison ancestry, while the other eight had some bison DNA but still fell short of the American Beefalo Association's three-eighths bison standard.

"It was a surprise to us to discover that most of the beefalo individuals we sequenced did not have detectable bison ancestry," Shapiro told ScienceNews.

The ABA rejected that conclusion. ScienceNews reported that President Dan Stricker said every "full-blood" beefalo in the registry must pass DNA testing to confirm bison ancestry.

Why does it matter?

The study highlights the use of genetics in the food system to fact-check claims about what people eat. That kind of testing could make food labels more reliable.

If beefalo are not actually tied to as much bison ancestry as advertised, breeding programs may need to rely on better genetic tools instead of information handed down through registries or based on appearance.

Researchers and conservationists have long worried that mixed breeding could change bison behavior, weaken disease resistance, and complicate legal protections. This study indicates those concerns may be overwrought.

What's being done?

Modern DNA analysis is a powerful tool for improving agriculture and wildlife management.

By checking ancestry at the genome level, researchers can help breeders make better decisions, reduce misleading claims, and focus on traits that benefit animals and people.

More accurate testing can support clearer product labeling and prevent buyers from paying extra for branding that may not match the biology.

For people who want to make more informed food choices, it helps to ask questions about how products are sourced and certified, especially when specialty breeds or premium claims are involved.

The research shows that science can clarify long-running debates without guesswork. Better testing gives farmers, conservationists, and consumers a strong foundation for decisions.

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