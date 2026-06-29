Utah moved in beavers to rescue a dying river, and locals say it 'helped save' their town

"A decade ago, it was hard to imagine this scene."

A feel-good restoration story out of Utah is drawing fresh attention online for showing how one animal can help reshape an entire community's future.

The story centers on a desert river restoration effort that later led residents to say the rebound "helped save [our] Utah town."

What happened?

As Upworthy reported, a 2019 project led by Utah State University master's student Emma Doden began relocating beavers into parts of Utah's Price River to help the drought-stressed waterway recover.

The river is part of the Colorado River Basin, where climate pressures, overuse, and pollution have pushed some waterways to the brink.

At the heart of the effort was a simple ecological advantage. Beaver dams hold water back, which allows ponds and wetlands to form and keeps moisture on the landscape longer during dry spells.

Those wetter pockets can provide crucial shelter for fish and other wildlife when stretches of the river shrink or disappear.

Not every relocated beaver survived. Some died, some were killed by predators, and others left the area.

Even so, enough stayed and built dams. Over the following years, those changes helped improve water levels in the Price River and revive habitat nearby.

Why does it matter?

Rivers like the Price support wildlife, help reduce wildfire risk, preserve water quality, and can bolster local economies tied to outdoor recreation and tourism.

As a keystone species, beavers can shape entire ecosystems. Along the Price, their dams created places for fish to persist, improved overall river health, and helped the landscape better handle drought.

The project also shows how nature-based solutions can work alongside human restoration efforts, including debris removal and changes to grazing practices, to repair damaged ecosystems.

When a river is healthier, towns can benefit from more secure water supplies, stronger recreation economies, and landscapes better able to withstand a hotter, drier future.

What are people saying?

Writing in an early 2025 The Salt Lake Tribune column, Lenise Peterman and Jordan Nielson said the Price River revitalization "helped save [our] Utah town."

They added, "A tributary of the Colorado River, the Price River runs through downtown Helper. On a warm day, you're likely to find the river filled with tourists and locals kayaking, tubing and fishing along its shore. A decade ago, it was hard to imagine this scene—and the thriving recreation economy that comes with it—was possible."

KUER also reported major gains after beavers returned to part of Utah's San Rafael River. "Riparian habitat along that stretch had increased by 230%, and it had the most diverse flow patterns of anywhere on the river."

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