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Prepper shares 'low-maintenance' solution to keep the lights on during severe weather: 'Where we live, [it] can knock out power for days'

"This setup is so smart."

by Sam Westmoreland
A prepper posted to Reddit to discuss their battery backup power system for dealing with big winter storms.

Photo Credit: iStock

A prepper posted to Reddit to discuss their battery backup power system for dealing with big winter storms. 

Posting in the r/prepping subreddit, they explained their issue and what they'd done so far. 

"Where we live, heavy snow can knock out power for days, so the goal was quiet, low-maintenance coverage for lights, phones, internet equipment, basic communication gear, and a few small devices that make outages easier to handle," they said. "I wanted something that would work in bad weather, require no fuel runs, and be ready whenever the grid goes down." 

They said they'd built a system around a 48-volt, 100-amp-hour battery; an inverter; and a transfer switch. 


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"During our last outage, it handled everything we needed, lights stayed on, devices stayed charged, and having visibility into usage made it easy to manage power without stress," they said, noting they planned to add solar panels to further reduce their reliance on the municipal power grid. 

While preppers can go to extremes, finding ways to make yourself less reliant on the grid is never a bad thing; installing solar panels and battery backup systems can reduce your carbon footprint and save you big money on your power bills. 

If you want to make the switch to solar, EnergySage has free tools to connect you with trusted local installers and get you free quotes. 

EnergySage allows you to curate bids and compare them to make sure you get the best deal. With its help, you can save up to $10,000 on your installation. Its free mapping tool shows a state-by-state breakdown of the average cost of a system and all the rebates and discounts available. 

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If, like the poster, a battery backup is more your speed, EnergySage can help with that, too. Again, it lets you get quick estimates for installation and compile bids to make sure you get the best price. 

Commenters praised the poster's preparedness. 

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"Winter storms are exactly why backup power matters," one said

"This battery backup setup is perfect for winter outages," another wrote. "No fuel runs and quiet operation are game-changers." 

"This setup is so smart for winter blackouts!" a third person noted. "That's exactly what you need when the power's out for days. Adding solar later will make it even more self-sufficient, but even right now it's perfect for staying prepared."

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