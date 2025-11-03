Chemical giant BASF has big news about a gargantuan heat pump being built to provide steam for formic acid production in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Just like the kind used in homes, the large unit is designed to be highly efficient, cutting planet-warming pollution at the plant by more than 110,000 tons, or a 98% reduction, according to a news release.

"Our goal is to offer our customers products that have a lower carbon footprint," BASF European Verbund Sites President Helmut Winterling said.

Common air-source heat pumps for homes generally work by using a compressor, pipes, and refrigerants to move hot air inside or outside, depending on the season, making them an all-around HVAC hack. They are up to five times more efficient than gas boilers, according to the International Energy Agency. They can be a game changer for household budgets because more than half of a home's energy is used for heating and cooling, the U.S. Energy Information Administration added.

There are several types, including popular ductless mini-splits. Mitsubishi can help you identify the right one for your house and a professional installer from its trusted network.

BASF's much larger unit will be located on more than 21,500 square feet of space. It will use renewable electricity to produce steam as well as waste heat from steam crackers on the site. For its part, the chemical industry is the largest "industrial energy consumer and the third largest industry subsector in terms of direct CO2 emissions," the IEA reported.

The heat pump will use waste heat produced by cooling processes in one of the two steam crackers at the site. Chemistry World, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, said that will help the unit deliver high heat with superb efficiency.

It will be able to make more than 66 tons of steam an hour, setting "new standards" for performance, per the release.

"I am impressed by BASF's pioneering spirit. The construction of one of the world's largest heat pumps is a clear statement of Germany's credentials as a location for industry — and a symbol of how innovation and action on climate change can go hand in hand," German parliament member Gitta Connemann said, per BASF.

The project is getting $361,475,500 from the German government.

Earlier this year, BASF opened a larger lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Germany, one of the biggest in Europe. Last year, Nestlé made headlines for capturing heat-trapping air pollution from its Pretoria, South Africa, plant and turning it into harmless baking soda.

The news from the large companies is evidence that innovation can create productive facilities that are friendlier to the planet. It's important for consumers to stay informed about when businesses make sustainable pledges. Sometimes, Earth-minded promises are more of a marketing ploy than a sincere effort, producing little actual result.

At home, upgrading your aging HVAC system with a heat pump is one of the best ways to lower your utility bill. Up to $2,000 in tax breaks are available until the end of the year to help with the purchase stateside. This Old House reported that they can cost between $1,500 and $30,000, depending on the size and type. Finding the right setup for your home can be complicated, making Mitsubishi's insight a valuable tool.

On the industrial side, the BASF heat pump is scheduled to be ready by mid-2027, per the release.

"The electrification of pivotal production processes and of energy generation is a key component for the chemical industry in achieving climate neutrality," Winterling said.

