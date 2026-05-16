DIY solar expert tears into $600 Amazon battery and finds 'crooked' cells inside

"Looks like you get what you pay for."

A bargain-priced Amazon battery is drawing attention after YouTuber and DIY solar and battery expert Will Prowse opened it up on camera and found a series of troubling issues inside.

The appeal was easy to understand. The unit was a 48-volt, roughly 5-kilowatt-hour server-rack lithium iron phosphate battery that arrived for $599 — a price far below many comparable options.

What happened?

The creator purchased and reviewed the unit for his channel, DIY Solar Power with Will Prowse.

At first glance, the specifications looked unusually good for something in that price range.

According to Prowse's video, many low-cost server-rack batteries use a 15-cell configuration that doesn't work with most systems, but this one had a proper 16-cell setup. He also noted that it included inverter communication and a DC-rated circuit breaker, features he said are often missing from ultra-budget models.

Still, there was an important limitation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

According to his review, the battery was limited to 50 amps of charging and 50 amps of discharge, which made it a poor option as a standalone home battery. Prowse said it could still be good in a larger stack. He also said his cycle testing appeared promising, showing around 99.2 to 99.3 amp-hours consistently.

The teardown told a different story.

Once inside, Prowse said "all of the cells are crooked." He also pointed to a bent bus bar and compression hardware that, in his view, did not appear to be working as intended.

Why does it matter?

Battery systems can be highly useful when they are assembled correctly. They can store rooftop solar power for use after sunset, help homeowners get through outages, and give businesses or off-grid systems more resilience during storms and other grid disruptions.

But Prowse's teardown is a reminder that low price should not be the only factor in a buying decision, especially for equipment that may be installed in a home, garage, shed, or backup power room. Poor internal assembly can affect performance, lifespan, and safety. In the video, he warned that the misaligned cells could place stress on the terminals in high-vibration situations and said some of the visible damage may have been caused by rough shipping.

That matters as interest in home energy storage continues to rise. A lower-cost battery that performs well could save households money and improve resilience during blackouts. A badly assembled one could do the opposite.

What's the conclusion?

Prowse's reaction became sharper as the teardown went on. Early in the video, he joked, "looks like you get what you pay for." After seeing the internal build quality, he changed course, saying: "This is really bad, actually."

By the end, he said there were "too many failures" to continue testing and demonstrated that part of the assembly could be moved loose by hand. In the video description, he was even more direct, writing that he does "not recommend" the battery and directing viewers instead to products he says perform well.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.