'Battery gore': Cheap LiFePO4 build leaves commenters warning it could vent, short, and catch fire

"The gas can't escape and will keep on building."

A Reddit teardown of a bargain LiFePO4 (lithium iron phosphate) battery pack quickly became a cautionary tale for anyone shopping for backup power. What first looked like a cheap deal instead prompted warnings about swelling cells, blocked vents, and a possible fire hazard.

What happened?

In the thread, the owner said the battery had been purchased sometime between November 2021 and May 2022. The poster summed up the experience bluntly: "I guess there's a reason why they were the cheapest."

After seeing the condition of the opened pack, commenters in the Reddit thread zeroed in on the cells. Several called the photos "battery gore" and told the owner to move the battery outside into a fire-safe bin.

One commenter said, "The issue is that the cells are swollen," warning that swelling could raise the chances of an internal short. "Without the valve, the gas can't escape and will keep on building until it pops in a much worse way," they added.

Why does it matter?

LiFePO4 has become a popular choice for home energy storage in part because it is generally seen as more stable than some other lithium battery chemistries. That said, a damaged, swollen, poorly assembled pack, or one that appears to be missing important safety features, can still pose serious risks — and one sold for cheap compared to the norm is likely cheap for a reason through reduced quality control measures or lesser materials or battery management systems built in.

Commenters said swelling may signal gas buildup and venting problems. That can also pose risks of toxic fumes, short circuits, and even fire. In a home, those dangers could result in injuries, property damage, or costly replacements.

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What can I do?

If you're considering a battery for home backup, experts and experienced users alike generally recommend looking beyond price alone. Product certifications, warranty support, installer reputation, battery management systems, and clear safety documentation all matter.

If a battery ever appears swollen, damaged, unusually hot, or otherwise compromised, do not continue charging or using it. If it can be moved safely, isolate it away from living spaces and flammable materials, then contact the manufacturer, a qualified electrician, or your local hazardous-waste program for next steps.

As one commenter warned: "Without the valve, the gas can't escape and will keep on building until it pops in a much worse way."

For shoppers starting from scratch, professionally installed systems can offer a much safer path than mystery products bought on price alone. Tools such as EnergySage can help compare options, while smaller plug-and-play solutions may make sense if whole-home backup is out of budget.

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