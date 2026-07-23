Baltimore County eyes longer data center freeze as tougher rules take shape

The report also calls for ending by-right approvals that can limit public scrutiny.

As Baltimore County weighs new standards for where data centers can be built and how they would run, officials may decide to prolong the current halt on new projects.

According to Citybiz, lawmakers are looking at a six-month addition to the moratorium while a county task force calls for tougher zoning limits, added environmental safeguards, and broader chances for community input.

What's happening?

Councilman David Marks said he plans to introduce legislation in August that would add another six months to the county's pause on new data center development. The County Council approved the existing moratorium in February, and it is scheduled to last until no later than January 1, 2027.

A 51-page draft report is driving the discussion with a set of major restrictions on future projects. For example, it would limit data centers to industrial areas, bar them from agricultural land and locations outside the county's urban-rural line, and require at least 750 feet of separation from residential properties.

The Baltimore County Planning Board reviewed the draft at its meeting on July 16. A public hearing is scheduled for September 3, and a vote is expected September 17 before any recommendations move on to the County Council.

Why does this matter?

Data centers support many of the digital services people use every day, from cloud storage and streaming to the fast-growing AI sector. Supporters say they can bring jobs, investment, and tax revenue.

But these facilities can also place major demands on local electric grids and water supplies. That concern is especially relevant now as AI systems drive the need for massive computing capacity.

Opponents have pointed to land use concerns, environmental impacts, and the possibility that the power demands of large facilities could affect lead to higher utility bills for local households.

Similar restrictions are appearing elsewhere in Maryland. As Citybiz observed, Harford County has approved a ban on data centers, and moratoriums have been adopted in Frederick, Prince George's, and Montgomery counties.

What's being done?

For future projects, the draft recommendations would require case-by-case review by an administrative law judge for proposals in overburdened or underserved communities. Developers would also have to show enough utility capacity before moving ahead.

The report also calls for ending by-right approvals that can limit public scrutiny and for requiring an extra community meeting before a concept plan is submitted. It further recommends reducing water use and requiring agreements to help mitigate environmental impacts.

Another recommendation would make data centers ineligible for county financial incentives, a notable step as communities debate whether public subsidies should support energy-intensive development.

A public hearing is scheduled for September 3, and a new County Council is set to take office in December as the county weighs stricter rules and a longer pause.

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