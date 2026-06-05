Snake video mistaken for mating ritual is actually a territorial showdown, experts say

The clip shows a non-lethal contest between two males during breeding season.

A viral video from Greece has people doing a double-take because it appears to show an elaborate snake mating ritual.

But the dramatic scene is actually much less romantic: It shows two male snakes locked in a springtime fight over territory.

The footage, captured at the Sitia UNESCO Global Geopark on Crete, shows just how easy it is to misunderstand wild animal behavior when a striking encounter gets posted online.

The snakes in the video are Balkan Whip Snakes, a fast-moving, non-venomous species known locally in Crete as the Dendrogalia. During spring, males become highly territorial, and a rival entering another's space can trigger a stylized wrestling contest.

In the clip, shared by Argophilia, the snakes twist around each other "like a living rope" and lift their heads as each tries to force the other down into the dirt — like a snake version of thumb wrestling.

According to herpetology experts at herpetofauna.gr, cited by the publication, actual snake mating is far calmer, with a male and female usually lying side by side rather than tangling in a frantic struggle.

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But human presence is also part of the story. As more people spend time in protected landscapes, and more wildlife encounters are filmed for social media, normal animal behavior can quickly be misread as something else entirely.

Ultimately, despite its size and dramatic behavior, the Balkan Whip Snake is completely harmless to humans. It is also a key predator that helps keep populations of mice, rats, lizards, frogs, and small birds in check.

That makes the species especially useful around farms and gardens.

If a misunderstanding occurs, it can also put animals at risk.

In this case, as Argophilia noted, people frequently mistake the snake wresting as a mating ritual. The experts at herpetofauna.gr put it simply: If you see "high-drama wrestling," you're watching "a bar fight, not a date." If people perceive a snake as aggressive, venomous, or unpredictable, though, they may panic or try to kill it.

Locals are often happy to have Dendrogalia nearby because they serve as free rodent control. So while tourists might recoil at the sight, residents often see a helpful neighbor just doing its job.

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