Farmer stunned after being targeted by 'manufactured fear' campaign: 'Every component of my life was attacked'

When sheep and cattle farmer Lindsay Marriott agreed to host wind turbines on his South Gippsland property in Australia, he expected a change — just not the kind that would turn neighbors against him.

About 20 years ago, Marriott partnered with developers to build the Bald Hills Wind Farm, according to RenewEconomy. Today, the project includes 52 turbines operating alongside his livestock.

Farming continued uninterrupted. His land stayed productive, animals grazed as usual, and the extra income helped him weather extreme weather and volatile commodity prices.

What followed, however, wasn't a technical disagreement about turbines. It was a campaign fueled by "manufactured fear," the outlet reported.

Speaking at a recent Australian Senate committee inquiry, Marriott said the opposition quickly became personal. Influential figures repeatedly warned him that the wind farm would "never happen."

"Every component of my life was attacked," he told the senators, describing harassment that even extended to people who worked with him.

What often gets lost in these debates is how routine these projects actually are. Large wind farms have long operated alongside livestock without disrupting daily operations, harming animals, or reducing nearby property values.

In Australia and the U.S., many farmers lease a small portion of land for turbines while continuing to raise crops and animals. The project often leaves them with more financial breathing room than before. This is something that's also happening with solar panels and farming through the process of agrivoltaics.

For consumers, the takeaway is clear. Local wind energy can ease grid pressure, support farming families, and strengthen rural economies. And all of that happens without compromising land use or farm productivity.

"I can guarantee you 100%, there's no negative impact of a wind farm," Marriott said. "There's no negative impact on the neighbors. There's no negative impact on my farm."

European turbine manufacturers now point to his property as a working example of, as Marriott put it, "the three elements of a good environment — a productive livestock farm, native habitat, and renewable energy — all happening together."

