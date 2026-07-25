Balcony solar spreads across most of the US as $29 membership unlocks at-cost plug-in kits

Balcony solar — compact, plug-in panels that can hang from a railing or fence — may soon become much easier to buy across most of the United States, as California nonprofit Bright Saver says a new $29 annual membership could give shoppers access to at-cost kits and cut hundreds of dollars off the upfront price.

What's happening?

Bright Saver is moving its plug-in balcony solar kits into nearly the whole U.S. market instead of limiting sales more narrowly. As pv magazine reported, that wider release is tied to a membership option that gives subscribers access to near-wholesale pricing.

With a basic membership priced at $29 per year, buyers can get a 180-watt kit for $285.30 or a 360-watt kit for $414.17. Without membership, those same kits cost $499 and $699. Even after one year of the membership fee, that works out to roughly $184.70 in savings on the smaller kit and about $255.83 on the larger one.

The kits include either one or two 180-watt panels, along with a 120-volt microinverter, a 15-foot power cord, and DIY instructions for securing the panels to a balcony with screws or zip ties. Preorders are expected to ship in late August.

Bright Saver told pv magazine that orders will be available in almost every state, but not in Maine, New York, or Vermont because of those states' plug-in solar regulations.

Why does it matter?

For many households, traditional rooftop solar remains out of reach because of cost, homeownership limitations, or the complexity of installation. Balcony solar offers a smaller, simpler alternative that can help reduce daytime electricity use without requiring a full rooftop system.

A plug-in solar setup priced below $300 may be more attainable for renters, condo residents, and homeowners who want to try solar without spending thousands of dollars upfront.

Actual savings on electricity bills will still depend on factors such as sunlight exposure, utility rates, and how much power a household uses during the day. Still, cutting the purchase price by hundreds of dollars could help shorten the payoff timeline.

Bright Saver also says these systems top out at 360 watts, a level designed to stay within standard household circuit safety limits. That could help ease concerns for consumers considering a plug-in solar product that is still relatively new in the U.S.

Interest in plug-in solar has also been building in state legislatures, suggesting this once-niche technology may be moving closer to the mainstream.

What's being done?

Bright Saver says the membership program is meant to do more than lower shopping costs. Bright Saver co-founder Kevin Chou said in a statement, "We're building more than a customer base. We're building a constituency."

Bright Saver co-founder Cora Stryker told pv magazine that the membership acts as "a flywheel," helping increase both consumer demand and policy pressure. She said, "With this huge membership, you drive policy change that shapes clean energy policies, and you also drive the consumer market."

The nonprofit says policy changes are underway in 35 states, while bills are advancing in places including Massachusetts and California. At the same time, Bright Saver says it is no longer waiting for every state to change its laws before expanding access.

"Our goal from the beginning has been simple: make solar accessible to all Americans so everyone has a way to reduce their electricity bills and fight climate change at the same time," said Bright Saver co-founder Rupert Mayer. As Stryker put it, "This is our moment."

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