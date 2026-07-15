With just 4 DIY panels and batteries, can this backup solar setup keep a fridge running 24 hours?

Peak wattage is not the same thing as total daily electricity use.

A simple blackout-prep question on Reddit is tapping into something many homeowners have probably wondered: Can a modest DIY solar setup actually keep a refrigerator running for a full day?

In this case, the answer appears to be a cautious yes for many fridges — but only if the actual energy use is lower than a nonstop 250-watt draw and the system is configured correctly.

What's happening?

On Reddit's SolarDIY forum, one user described a backup power setup built around four 100-watt solar panels, four 100 Ah lithium iron phosphate batteries, an MPPT charge controller, and a 24-volt inverter.

The goal was to use that equipment to keep a standard refrigerator running for at least 24 hours. The poster also asked for guidance on panel wiring, whether the inverter should connect to the battery bus or the controller, and whether DC breakers are typically used.

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Based on the listed parts, the battery bank would work out to roughly 24 volts and 200 amp-hours, or about 4.8 kilowatt-hours of stored energy before inverter losses. That is often enough for an efficient refrigerator that cycles on and off rather than running at full draw all day.

However, if the appliance truly averaged 250 watts continuously for 24 hours, it would need about 6 kilowatt-hours, which would likely push this setup beyond its comfortable limit.

The 400 watts of solar could help replenish some of that energy during the day, though output would depend on sunlight, weather, and panel placement.

Why does it matter?

The setup offers a smaller-scale entry point for backup power instead of a full-home system. Keeping a refrigerator running during an outage can also help families avoid losing costly groceries.

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The discussion highlighted a common point of confusion: Peak wattage is not the same thing as total daily electricity use. A refrigerator may briefly surge when the compressor kicks on, but that does not mean it uses that amount of power every hour of the day.

What can I do?

Measuring a refrigerator's actual daily electricity use with a plug-in meter can help size batteries and panels more accurately and avoid overspending on equipment that still may not provide enough backup time.

If the story and advice in the thread encourage you to upgrade your home energy system, EnergySage's solar map shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level, along with solar panel incentives for each state. Together, those resources can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and access available incentives.

EnergySage's free services can also be useful for people who want to scale up from a fridge-only backup to a larger solar panel system. With EnergySage's help, the average person can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations.

Adding battery storage to a solar setup is one of the best ways to protect your home during outages while saving money on energy. If you want to learn more, EnergySage offers free tools for exploring home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

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