Vet student films baby rhinos, and their whale-like cries catch everyone off guard

The student threw out a "creaky door" as another potential comparison.

A TikTok could change how people think about rhinos for a reason that has nothing to do with their size.

In the clip, baby rhinos make surprisingly high, almost whale-like sounds rather than the deep snorts or grunts some viewers might expect.

What happened?

Jaz, a TikToker (@vetstudent.jaz) wrapping up wildlife veterinary school, posted a video of baby rhinos calling out in unexpectedly melodic noises.

"A group of rhinos is called a crash, which seems fitting given their impressive size, but these little ones are challenging everything we thought we knew about the species," PetHelpful remarked.

While the babies move around in the clip, their vocalizations sound closer to ocean mammals than to such large land animals. Jaz joked in the on-screen text that in reality, they sound like whales.

Why does it matter?

Rhinos actually use a wide range of sounds to communicate. According to AfricaFreak, their vocalizations shift with mood and circumstance. They may growl or make "trumpet calls" during confrontations, squeal while excited, snort when angry, pant when alarmed, or scream when frightened.

Earth Touch News Network reported that the baby rhinos in Jaz's video are calling because they want their human "moms" to come back with more food.

Rhinos are also big proponents of non-verbal communication. That takes the form of a less adorable form, as AfricaFreak pointed out. They use large piles of feces and urine to mark their territory and investigate other rhino cohorts.

However, this makes sense when you consider that rhinos are also known for having poor eyesight, as PetHelpful pointed out. Even a motionless person standing within 100 feet can be hard for them to see, so they rely heavily on hearing and their strong sense of smell.

What are people saying?

Jaz threw out a "creaky door" as another potential comparison for what the baby rhinos sound like.

"I LOVE RHINOS SO MUCH THEY'RE SO CUTEEE," a commenter gushed.

Jaz agreed and called them "so, so adorable."

"It's my dream to see these beauties up close one day," another viewer wrote.

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