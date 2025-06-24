Manufacturer sets out to harness limitless underground energy source: 'This initiative is a cornerstone'

  • Tech Tech

Axelum Resources Corporation, a top exporter of coconut-based products, is cooking up something big behind the scenes — and the Earth itself powers it.

The company just signed a new agreement to source 5.2 megawatts of clean energy from First Gen Corporation's Mount Apo Geothermal Power Plant in the Philippines, according to reports by SolarQuarter.

That's enough to power Axelum's entire manufacturing site, marking a major shift from dirty energy to a more sustainable — and nearly limitless — energy source.

"This initiative is a cornerstone of our sustainability agenda," Henry J. Raperoga, president and chief operating officer of Axelum Resources Corp., told SolarQuarter.

Geothermal energy taps into Earth's natural heat, making it a clean, steady power source that doesn't rely on the sun or wind to keep going.

Unlike coal or gas, it doesn't release harmful pollution, and it runs 24/7. That kind of reliability makes it a smart way for companies to lower both their emissions and energy bills.

For Axelum, the switch will reduce the company's carbon footprint and lower its exposure to volatile energy prices. These savings could ultimately benefit both the business and its buyers. 

On a larger scale, Axelum's decision represents another significant step toward cleaning up the manufacturing sector, one of the world's largest energy consumers.

It also highlights the untapped potential of geothermal energy in Southeast Asia. The region has access to this powerful resource, but it has not yet been utilized to its full advantage. Projects like this one help show what's possible when we start tapping into it, though. 

According to SolarQuarter, chief engagement officer of First Gen Carlo Vega said: "It is an honor to support Axelum's mission to make coconut manufacturing more sustainable. Geothermal power is uniquely suited for industrial operations due to its constant availability and minimal environmental impact."

