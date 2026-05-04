No more fender benders: Apartment complex releases 'automated parking' system for its garages

Residents at Menlo Park's Lume Apartment complex in California no longer have to worry about parking garage fender benders involving distracted drivers.

That's because the entire parking process is automated without a human being behind the wheel. The latest additions are robotic arms that plug a charging cable into electric vehicles to ensure motorists have fully charged batteries for their next commute, according to San Francisco's Heller Manus Architects, the firm that designed the complex.

A YouTube clip shared by Switzerland-based Sotefin, which provided the automated parking technology, shows a process about as deliberate as a Borg from "Star Trek" entering a rejuvenation alcove — it's quiet, dutiful, and precise.

But unlike the half-human-half-machine beings, Lume's technology is meant for convenience, not assimilation.

"This is so cool I can't believe we're in the 21st century," a YouTuber commented.

Sotefin has completed more than 500 garage projects in 30 countries. Lume is unique because it's located in a flood zone. This prohibited below-grade parking, so the designers had to make the most of the available vertical space. InsideEVs reported that the three-level garage has 450 parking spots.

Automated parking was deemed the best way to manage traffic flow across all spaces, and the only way to provide EV chargers was through automation as well, according to HM.

The clip shows an EV owner monitoring his ride's progress on a wall-mounted screen in the facility and on his phone. After being powered up, the EV is moved to another parking stall until it's summoned by the owner, as shown in the clip.

EVs often include the latest tech, including computer-controlled features. Tesla has started rolling out robotaxis. Nio, a Chinese brand, has a largely automated charging process that takes over once drivers park at a station. The car even talks to the motorist.

For their part, EVs offer significant value to their owners, delivering up to $1,500 a year in gas and maintenance savings along with quieter, cleaner travel — without harmful tailpipe exhaust. Homegrown electricity from rooftop solar panels makes charging EVs less expensive by reducing reliance on costly grid power. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you find the best array at the right price for your budget.

Lume's garage has Level 2 chargers, which are faster than a standard outlet but slower than DC fast-chargers like those at many public charging stations.

The apartment complex, which opened in 2024, has twin residential buildings combining for 440 multi-family apartments. Leases start at more than $3,300 a month. The high-tech project included expertise from multiple firms to design and assemble. InsideEVs reported that the robotic charging arms were activated last year.

Still, the YouTube commenter envisioned problems in the garage on a typical Monday morning that would require Borg-like organization to solve.

"Now show us the video where 100 people in the morning get up and want to get in their car and go to work?" they wrote.

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