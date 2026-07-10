Arizona rattlesnake wrangler finds rare albino rattlesnake, then realizes it is pregnant

"Whenever we get an interesting animal, our inbox just goes nuts with people wanting it."

In Gold Canyon, Arizona, Phil Roberts — a retired Phoenix police officer who now relocates rattlesnakes — came across an extraordinarily rare white snake that early research indicates may be albino.

For Roberts, it was the kind of find that even longtime reptile experts say they almost never see.

What happened?

According to a report from WTAP, Roberts has caught more than 85 rattlesnakes over the past year. After spending more than three decades in law enforcement, he said he wanted retirement to look very different.

"After 33 years in the department, I wanted to do something a little bit more safer than being a police officer, so I became a rattlesnake wrangler," Roberts said.

The encounter began when a Gold Canyon neighbor saw the pale reptile and initially mistook it for a walking stick. Instead of trying to move it, the resident called Roberts, who safely captured the snake.

"This is so rare you wouldn't believe it," Robert said, referring to the snake, per WTAP.

Bryan Hughes of Rattlesnake Solutions said the unusual find quickly drew attention from snake experts.

"Whenever we get an interesting animal, our inbox just goes nuts with people wanting it," Hughes said.

After examining the animal, Hughes said early research suggests it may be a tyrosinase-positive albino rattlesnake, an exceptionally rare genetic occurrence in the wild, according to WTAP's reporting.

Why does it matter?

As development expands into native habitat, homeowners are increasingly likely to encounter creatures such as rattlesnakes in yards, garages, and along walking paths.

In this case, a resident avoided what could have been a dangerous mistake by not picking up a snake they did not recognize.

Hughes said that across more than 20 years of work and 24,000 rattlesnake relocations, he has seen a wild snake like this only twice, WTAP reported.

What's being done?

Rattlesnake Solutions plans to continue researching the animal to better understand exactly what kind of snake it is and what the best path forward may be.

Roberts answers calls around Gold Canyon and removes rattlesnakes at no charge.

"I appreciate neighbors looking after neighbors," he said.

Experts say that if you encounter a rattlesnake, stay back, note where it goes if you can safely, and call a professional instead of trying to catch or kill it.

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