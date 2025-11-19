Train station adds incredible tech that reacts to air around it: 'Buildings that give back'

In Melbourne, Australia, a train station is demonstrating how cities can literally breathe easier. The city's Arden Train Station features a facade that autonomously removes pollutants and kills airborne viruses.

As Design Wanted reported, the company Iris Ceramica Group developed the Active Surfaces technology. It uses sunlight and humidity to clean the air and destroy harmful microbes.

Iris Ceramica Group worked with the University of Milan to create photocatalytic ceramic slabs that trigger chemical reactions when they're exposed to light. They effectively break down nitrogen oxide pollutants from vehicle and industry emissions in the nearby air.

Testing revealed that the train station's facade can neutralize over 14 pounds of air pollutants annually. That's the equivalent of adding approximately 103,333 square feet of green space. This tech development is especially incredible as it cleans the city's air without taking up land or requiring irrigation or maintenance.

The photocatalytic process Active Surfaces uses doesn't just remove air pollutants either. It filters out common airborne viruses, including COVID-19, E. coli, and polio.

The technology is weather-resistant and actually benefits from rain, which washes away dirt and grime without harsh chemical cleaners. Active Surfaces helps cities reduce demands on human labor and time-consuming and expensive maintenance costs.

Manufacturing Active Surfaces incorporates at least 40% recycled materials, and the facade itself is entirely recyclable. Meanwhile, the building artwork is aesthetically pleasing and a beautiful architectural addition to the city landscape.

"As cities worldwide struggle with air quality and public health, the Arden Station façade offers a more conscious vision: buildings that give back to their environment rather than simply taking from it," designer and writer Anna Lazzaron from Design Wanted wrote.

This project is proof that innovation is possible. It gives us hope that construction can be sustainable, environmentally beneficial, and visually stunning public art at the same time.

This isn't the only instance of sustainable train station developments and creative public transit modifications. Even if their work isn't visible everywhere, there are people out there working to make these crucial developments every day.

All of this work contributes to the long-term viability of low-impact travel options. It makes public transportation an even healthier option to explore and invest in.

On its website, Iris Ceramica recommends installing Active Surfaces in areas where health and hygiene are paramount. Ideal buildings include hospitals, clinics, laboratories, schools, restaurants, hotels, offices, and gyms.

Interested parties can contact the company to request information and receive a customized solution for their walls, floors, and furnishings.

