Chinese automaker unveils SUV model with stunning capabilities: 'Major step'

A Chinese-made SUV with an electric motor boasts a 755-mile range — nearly the distance from New York City to Chicago.

But it has a dirty little helper in the form of a 1.5-liter gas engine to help make it possible for the extended-range hybrid, according to Interesting Engineering.

BAIC's Arcfox Alpha T5 is billed by IE as a "major step in its electrification strategy." It builds on the premium brand's lineup of SUVS, including all-electric versions that look like modern luxury rides that you'd find in America. Models on Arcfox's website show a panoramic glass roof that covers practically the entire vehicle top.

"The move … shows Arcfox's effort to offer more options and maintain a presence in China's growing EV market," IE's Bojan Stojkovski wrote.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

The T5 can reach 134 miles on the battery alone. The pack is also of Chinese origin, a Freevoy model made by Contemporary Amperex Technology. The small gas engine chugs out about 45 miles per gallon in hybrid mode, providing range-extending charge. The pack can juice from 30% to 80% in 15 minutes, and the ride has the power and performance specs to please most motorists, such as zero to 62 mph in 6.5 seconds, IE reported.

Hybrids reduce planet-warming tailpipe exhaust when compared to purely gas vehicles, helping to limit the amount of harmful transportation-related fumes that cause increased risks for lung and heart diseases, and cancer, according to the California Air Resources board.

But they don't eliminate the gases altogether like cleaner all-electric rides. U.S. Department of Energy data highlighted that EVs prevent thousands of pounds of harmful air pollution annually, even in states that use dirty fuels to provide the electricity to charge them.

Using home solar to provide free sun energy to power the EVs can make the setups even cleaner, and provide you with a sustainable electricity source for your home and vehicle. EnergySage can help get you started on your path to energy independence by comparing quotes, finding the right installer, and securing tax breaks that expire Dec. 31, saving up to $10,000. Qmerit can help you get all the information you need on installing a Level 2 charger at home, so you can quickly power your EV.

Certain states offer perks for buying and charging EVs, adding to the $1,500 in annual gas and service savings motorists enjoy when upgrading.

T5's gas/electric combined range would top other similar vehicles listed by Car and Driver. The publication listed a hybrid Mercedes-Benz S580e with a 688-mile range. The hybrid Toyota Prius clocks in at 550 miles and is among the most affordable on the list at around $34,000, while most of the others are luxury models at $50,000 to $90,000 or more.

Car News China has the T5 as priced between $16,000 and $22,000, showcasing the generally lower-priced Chinese cars that are mostly absent in America. That's due to administration-spanning trade policies designed to protect the domestic market, jobs, and economy — and the lack of a distribution and sales network for the Asian automakers, according to NPR and Forbes.

For BAIC's part, the Alpha T5 is an impressive addition to the market, and one that other companies will likely notice.

"The brand is expanding its lineup to meet the needs of both city drivers and those who require longer-range vehicles," Stojkovski wrote for IE.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.