Renters say one major obstacle is standing in the way of EV adoption

"We need legislation to require apartment buildings to include power in the parking areas."

For many renters, the question of whether to get an electric vehicle isn't just about affordability; it is also about whether they have access to a plug when they get home.

A discussion focused on the practical barriers that often stop apartment residents from getting EVs is gaining traction online.

What happened?

The discussion started when one Reddit user asked the r/ElectricVehicles community what renters should do to address the issue.

This original poster wrote: "By far the biggest reason given for not going electric was that people couldn't plug in at night because they live in an apartment. What do you think is the best solution for that?"

The poster then floated a few possible fixes, asking, "Would it be helpful if there were electric outlets at every lamp post in a city? Or dedicated level 2 charging street parking spots on every block? I think I've read that places like NYC are trying to address this kind of thing."

Several commenters said the ability to charge at home remains central to the EV experience.

"Roughly 90% of all EV charging still occurs at home, overnight. A large portion of the remaining 10% happens at work," one Reddit user commented.

Others offered their thoughts on how to fix this problem.

Another commenter explained that the only true solution would be a combination of several solutions, saying: "There's no one answer. You need larger banks of level 2 chargers. You need more fast chargers. You need faster charging cars. You need higher battery densities. You need better societal behavior."

Some responses emphasized policy changes. As one commenter put it, "We need legislation to require apartment buildings to include power in the parking areas."

Why does it matter?

The issue highlights an infrastructure challenge that could affect how quickly EV ownership grows.

Drivers with a garage or driveway can often charge overnight with little effort, but that option is much harder to come by for renters who depend on street parking.

If curbside chargers, workplace charging, and apartment garages equipped for EVs do not become more common, the advantages of owning an EV could remain easier to access for homeowners than for renters.

That could slow efforts to reduce tailpipe pollution and limit who can benefit from lower everyday driving costs.

Other suggestions raised in the thread included lamp post charging, Level 2 curbside spaces, and building code changes that would require new buildings to include Level 2 chargers in their garages.

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