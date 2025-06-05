Scientists devise plan to curb fatalities from deadly superbugs: 'One of the most pressing global health and development challenges of our time'

A disturbing trend has triggered a global response that could lead to major structural changes at multiple levels.

As explained in Open Access Government by Jacqueline Alvarez, chief of the Chemicals and Health Branch at the United Nations Environment Programme, antimicrobial resistance is "one of the most pressing global health and development challenges of our time." AMR is caused by the overuse and misuse of antimicrobials in medicine and food production, and rising global temperatures and pollution are among the environmental factors that worsen the issue.

In the hope of tackling the challenge of AMR, physicians studied deadly superbugs that "keep growing no matter the drug prescribed," per Alvarez. A recent study by the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance Project revealed a grim outlook, finding that "more than 39 million lives will be claimed between now and 2050" due to drug-resistant infections. It also found that such infections were responsible for at least 1 million deaths each year since 1990.

This issue prompted the United Nations General Assembly to hold a high-level meeting that resulted in a collaboration of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, the U.N. Environment Programme, the World Health Organization, and the World Organization for Animal Health to coordinate a global response. This challenge requires a "One Health approach," which Alvarez described as "linking the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants, and their wider environment to create a cohesive and sustainable response."

Among the chief concerns regarding the release of antimicrobials and antimicrobial-resistant microorganisms into the environment is the production of waste and wastewater across sectors such as the pharmaceutical industry, health care facilities, and agriculture. Alvarez explained that combating pollution is a key step toward reducing exposure to antimicrobials.

"At the global level, the environmental aspects of AMR include promoting healthcare waste management standards and ensuring universal access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene in healthcare settings," Alvarez stated. "It involves a broad range of actions: strengthening multi-sectoral engagement in AMR National Action Plans, preventing and reducing the release of antimicrobials and AMR pathogens across key sectors, enhancing surveillance systems, and promoting research and raising awareness."

In addition to the global response, the U.N. Environment Programme has taken steps at the national level to support countries to "strengthen environmental AMR interventions in their national action plans, improve monitoring systems, and develop and implement policies to prevent and reduce the discharge of antimicrobials and AMR pathogens," per Alvarez.

