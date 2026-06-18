Google security veteran quits over Pentagon AI deal, says leadership 'lost its moral compass'

"Proactively harming people is not something that I can or will be involved with."

A top Android security executive is departing Google after nearly a decade, saying the company has drifted from the values that originally attracted him.

In explaining his exit, René Mayrhofer criticized company leadership, its military-related contracts, and weakening environmental commitments.

What happened?

Mayrhofer joined Google in 2017 to head Android Platform Security and later took on a principal engineering and architecture role. He said his choice to resign came as the company's priorities changed, according to an eweek.com article.

He later posted his farewell message on his personal website, saying Google once stood out for open debate, transparency, and a willingness to respond to employee concerns. Now, he believes that leadership has "lost its moral compass."

He described the April agreement between Google and the U.S. Department of Defense as a decisive turning point. The agreement lets the military use Google's AI for classified tasks such as planning and intelligence work.

"I am a pacifist, and have long ago decided that I will not personally work for militaries engaging in offensive warfare (strictly defensive action is somewhat different)," he wrote.

"Proactively harming people is not something that I can or will be involved with."

Mayrhofer said he will stay at Google until Aug. 31, 2026, to help transition ongoing projects, but he plans to stop working immediately on AI systems that might fall under the Defense Department deal.

Why does it matter?

Mayrhofer raised an important issue: he feels that Google no longer involves its employees in decisions that could shape the future.

When that happens, a company's morality is dictated by not by the public but those at the top, who are typically far removed from understanding what the average citizen values and experiencing common everyday struggles.

He also expressed concerns about Google seemingly ditching its climate promises, writing, "Google management has quietly abandoned its goals to become carbon-neutral because of the AI model energy usage."

Training and running large AI models requires enormous amounts of electricity and water, which can strain infrastructure, raise costs, and complicate climate goals if that power comes from polluting sources. At the same time, it can improve forecasting and streamline electricity demand via efficiency.

What are people saying?

Some of Mayrhofer's strongest criticisms focused on how major decisions are made inside the company.

"None of this is being debated or communicated within the company," he wrote. "It is just decided by top-level management."

Others at Google have voiced similar concerns. Earlier this year, Google DeepMind researcher Andreas Kirsch publicly said he was "ashamed" of the Pentagon AI arrangement, per eweek.com.

Mayrhofer said he plans to continue working on privacy and encryption, digital identity, operating-system security, supply-chain protection, and secure communications after his departure.

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