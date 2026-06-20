Anderson County unanimously backs 2-year pause on new data centers amid transparency push

They are already raising Americans' power bills, too.

Anderson County, Tennessee, has hit a two-year pause button on data centers after county leaders agreed they need more time to evaluate the rapidly expanding industry before new projects proceed.

What happened?

Rather than continue considering new data center projects right away, the Anderson County Commission chose a two-year moratorium in a unanimous vote so officials can collect information and decide what safeguards should govern future approvals.

During the debate over the length of that pause, Commissioner Phil Yager said, "Just to be safe, I would be more in favor of a two year."

Meanwhile, as reported by WVLT 8, Commissioner Sabra Beauchamp said the two-year delay would give the community enough time to research the issue and develop additional questions. Chairwoman Denise Palmer said the two-year window would also allow the commission to continue meeting and work through possible regulations.

Why does it matter?

Data centers are increasingly becoming a flashpoint in communities across the country because of the pressures they place on local resources, despite bringing some number of jobs.

The large facilities often require significant amounts of electricity, land, and water, and can raise concerns about noise, traffic, and strain on local power grids. They are already raising Americans' power bills, too.

Anderson County is far from the only government that is considering restrictions on the data center buildout being driven by Big Tech. But the vote's decisiveness has raised eyebrows around the country.

The moratorium creates breathing room for public discussion instead of forcing communities to respond after plans are already underway. The pause will also give officials time to examine potential regulations that could reduce risks and clarify expectations for residents and developers alike.

Beauchamp said any review process should emphasize public accountability. "The citizens of Anderson County deserve transparency," she said, per WVLT 8.

She added, "If we decide to put a data center here then it needs to be regulated the way that the citizens want it to be regulated."

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