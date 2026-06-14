Helmets snagged off Spain were called Roman for 30 years — they are a lost medieval cargo

"When I started the research, it was incredible to see that practically no known parallels existed."

Sometimes assumptions can be a little bit off. For archaeologists, though, the mistake could be the difference of over a thousand years.

A study has revealed that helmets recovered from the waters off Spain, long assigned to the Roman era, actually belong to the Middle Ages.

Researchers from the University of Alicante said in a news release that the collection may have come from a lost shipment of weapons rather than from the ancient world.

What happened?

At Piedras de la Barbada, an underwater site near Benicarló on Spain's eastern coast, archaeologists identified a group of 43 helmets.

In 1990, local fishermen accidentally pulled up two large corrosion-bound masses of metal that had fused together in the sea over time, as Science Daily noted.

The study, published in the journal Antiquity, reexamined the artifacts and found that their Roman label was mistaken. Instead, the helmets date to the late 14th or early 15th century, reversing a classification that had stood for years.

"At the beginning, it was difficult to place them in a specific era because they featured traits that recalled both Late Roman models and potential medieval pieces inspired by classical traditions," the study's lead author, Manuel Frallicciardi, said in the release.

The new dating turns the discovery into evidence about Mediterranean trade, warfare, and security in a much later period, according to the researchers.

With that reidentification, the find becomes the largest known cache of medieval helmets ever recovered in the western Mediterranean. Researchers think the helmets went down as part of one shipment, possibly during loading or unloading, during a period of expanding Islamic piracy.

Why does it matter?

The revised dating gives historians rare evidence about how military gear circulated around the Mediterranean in the Late Middle Ages. In particular, it suggests links between the Valencia coast and major northern Italian commercial centers such as Genoa, the researchers said.

Material proof of this kind of weapons trade is scarce, especially for a transitional phase in military technology that is not well documented. In that sense, the helmets look less like scattered remains from a battlefield and more like signs of organized movement.

The find also reshapes how historians understand everyday life in coastal regions. If demand for helmets was rising because of piracy, conflict, and defense needs, that points to the pressures that once shaped commerce, safety, and politics in the region.

What are people saying?

The study team described the discovery as important for a period that remains difficult to document.

"We are looking at direct evidence of large-scale arms trading," the study's co-author Raimon Graells said. "This discovery reveals a network of exchange and communication that was far more complex than previously thought."

Frallicciardi stressed how exceptional the helmets are in the release, saying, "When I started the research, it was incredible to see that practically no known parallels existed."

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