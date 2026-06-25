Ancient hatchling fossils show first animals on land likely skipped frog-like metamorphosis

Fossils from newly hatched animals are prompting scientists to revisit a long-accepted idea about the first vertebrates on land. Rather than developing the way frogs do, with a tadpole-like youth before adulthood, these pioneers may have followed a different path.

Based on a new analysis, some of the earliest land-walking tetrapods may have grown up without undergoing a dramatic metamorphosis. That possibility could alter scientists' understanding of how land animals — including the lineage that led to humans — first emerged.

What happened?

The study challenges a view that has influenced research on early tetrapods for about 150 years. Tetrapods are the four-limbed vertebrates whose descendants include amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.

As 404 Media's The Abstract reported, researchers studied rare hatchling fossils about 310 million years old. And while many people have read science textbooks in school that taught that these tetrapods adapted to land through a life cycle related to that of a frog or toad, this study presents new evidence that questions that claim. The remains did not show clear anatomical evidence that the animals passed through a frog-like larval phase.

Jason Pardo, who is affiliated with the Field Museum and Vilnius University, co-led the research with Arjan Mann, a Field Museum curator specializing in early tetrapods.

Those specimens came from Illinois' Mazon Creek fossil beds, a locality known for preserving unusually fine detail considering the remains can be over 300 million years old, The Abstract reported.

Before examining them, scientists expected to find traces of a short-lived larval stage, especially external gills, as seen in tadpoles, but their findings surprised them.

"What we ended up finding is that there was no such evidence at all," Pardo said.

"There's still this sense that these [tetrapods] had this gilled larva that is fundamentally and anatomically different from the terrestrial adult," he added.

He explained why the general consensus that organisms transitioning to life on land would have fish-like offspring makes sense. However, he pointed out that "the problem is that we've never actually had direct evidence of that."

Pardo continued: "The assumption has always been, 'Of course we had a larval stage, and it would transition into an adult.' But we didn't really have information that went one direction or the other."

Why does it matter?

Because it bears on the earliest phase of vertebrate life on land, the finding changes a central part of that broader evolutionary story.

If early tetrapods did not rely on amphibian-style metamorphosis to move from water to land, that transition may have been slower, more gradual, and more varied than scientists have long believed.

Learning how ancient animals responded to massive environmental change can help researchers better understand resilience, extinction, and biodiversity over time — insights that continue to inform conservation science today.

Some of the hatchlings were preserved with abdominal yolk still intact, showing that they died at an extremely early stage of life.

The study described the specimens as "the most phylogenetically extensive sample of stem tetrapod early developmental stages to date."

What are people saying?

Pardo said the results were unexpectedly clear.

"It was very striking that none of the structures that we would look at seemed like larval features that we would expect to see," he said. He also pointed out that these new findings on the evolution of early species could have delayed the transition to land for much longer than previously assumed.

Pardo reported that the team was forced to reconsider a long-standing scientific narrative: "What we ended up finding is that we can't actually justify any claim of metamorphosis in those animals that are transitioning across that water-to-land transition."

Beyond the evolutionary implications, Pardo also emphasized how remarkably well-preserved the fossils are.

"They look like they were around yesterday."

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