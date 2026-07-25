Americans are souring on data centers as Democrats lean into the bipartisan backlash

Arguments about land, water, and electricity use are starting to influence national politics.

Americans' unease with the physical footprint of artificial intelligence is becoming harder for politicians to ignore. A new poll suggests that concern over data centers could create trouble for the AI industry and leaders of both parties. Democrats are driving much of the shift.

What's happening?

Results from a new POLITICO poll show a six-month slide in views of data centers and a widening partisan divide. The July survey found more resistance among Republicans and Democrats alike, but the increase was steeper on the Democratic side.

Data centers are the backbone of the AI boom. These facilities house rows of energy-hungry servers that power everything from chatbots to image generators.

Fights over siting these projects are no longer staying local. Arguments about land, water, and electricity use are starting to influence national politics as residents in several states challenge proposed facilities that they say demand huge resources while delivering little to surrounding communities.

That shift could complicate the industry's buildout as tech firms scramble to add enough capacity for rapidly rising AI demand.

Why does it matter?

Data centers can feel abstract until the trade-offs hit close to home. Large facilities can strain local electric grids and create competition for water resources in communities.

AI tools can help speed up scientific research and optimize clean energy systems. But training and running those systems can also require massive amounts of power and cooling water. That can lead to higher pollution and unintended consequences for households already struggling with energy costs.

What's being done?

As public skepticism grows, state and local officials may face more pressure to slow approvals. Communities everywhere are pushing for moratoriums, and scientists are warning about data centers' ability to create "heat islands."

Utility commission meetings and state energy planning processes can shape where facilities are built and what safeguards are attached. There are already many examples of people attending meetings and successfully demanding more transparency and care for their community.

If the backlash keeps growing, the AI industry may have to prove that its tools are useful and that the infrastructure behind them is worth the cost.

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