Advocates issue PSA about alarming side effect of planned energy project: 'Every action has a consequence'

As the world moves toward renewable energy to combat climate change, the benefits of transitioning from fossil fuels are significant. Renewable energy is sustainable, cheaper, and contributes to better air quality — among other benefits. However, some projects are not without challenges and unintended consequences, an unfortunate double-edged sword.

What's happening?

A recent report by E&E News highlighted a project key to an expansion of wind power in Nebraska, though it poses a dangerous threat to the endangered American burying beetle.

The planned 226-mile transmission line was originally set to be completed in 2018. The Endangered Species Act has certain protections for endangered species, like the American burying beetle, which has delayed the transmission line plans.

The planned power line would pass through areas identified as habitats for the beetle, raising concerns among environmentalists and conservationists. Disrupting the habitats of endangered species can lead to extinction and further ecological imbalance, potentially resulting in more environmental degradation.

While the intention of renewable energy projects is to reduce carbon pollution, the projects' effect on neighboring communities can often be collateral damage.

Why is protecting beetle habitats important?

Colleen Rothe-Groleau, a wildlife biologist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, has been involved in counting the current American beetle population, per E&E News.

"Any time humans alter the environment, the potential for conflict between species protection and that alteration exists, regardless of whether that activity involves renewable energy," Rothe-Groleau said. "That's the crux of the issue — striking a balance between conservation and technological advancement."

Locals and environmental advocates have also cautioned the Fish and Wildlife Service about the potential effects on the whooping crane — another rare, endangered species native to North America.

Ranchers have additionally demonstrated a concern about the overall environmental impact and the project's effect on health.

"Ranching in the sandhills is not just an occupation, it's a whole lifestyle," rancher Sarah Drenth said, per E&E News. "The R-Project power lines and potentially future wind turbines/wind farms will destroy the sandhills as well as the wildlife that flourishes here."

What's being done about this?

The R-Project, in particular, has had many hang-ups due to the protections of the Endangered Species Act. Enough pressure on the Fish and Wildlife Service encouraged the Nebraska Public Power District to agree to install bird diverters along the line's route in addition to other "bird-protecting measures."

Meanwhile, everyday people can contact your local representatives to express concerns and participate in public reviews to voice impacts on endangered species as well as your community. If you don't have time, supporting climate and conservation organizations who can advocate on your behalf is also a good bet.

Like Rothe-Groleau said, "Every action has a consequence, whether it's good or bad, and it's usually unintended and unseen until later."

