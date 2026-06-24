America has lost half its historic grasslands, and what remains is disappearing at an alarming rate

"We HAVE to move beyond just conserving and protecting, and start to focus more on restoration."

A Reddit post is drawing fresh attention to a quieter environmental loss unfolding across the country: the steady disappearance of America's native grasslands. For many readers, the scale of the decline has come as a shock, and the conversation is quickly shifting from protection alone to restoration.

What happened?

According to the ABC News report shared in the thread, the damage to some prairie ecosystems is especially severe. Ryan Sensenig, a grassland ecologist at the University of Notre Dame, told ABC News that "An estimated 98% of native tall grass prairies has been eradicated." The same report, citing America's Grasslands Coalition, said the continental U.S. has lost about half of the grassland it had before European settlement.

The losses are not limited to the Great Plains. ABC News said grasslands once existed in nearly every region of the country and are still disappearing as invasive plant species spread and as land is converted for housing, shopping malls, interstate highways, and data centers.

Why does it matter?

Grasslands can be easy to overlook compared to forests, beaches, or mountains, but their loss makes it harder to build a healthier future for both people and wildlife. These landscapes support biodiversity, help keep soil in place, and provide habitat for pollinators and other species that communities and food systems depend on.

They are also a major climate asset. ABC News reported that grasslands may hold about 30% of global soil-based carbon, meaning every acre lost can make it more difficult to limit planet-warming pollution and move toward a safer, more resilient future for all. Efforts focused on restoring natural landscapes are just as important as preserving what remains.

What are people saying?

The Reddit conversation reflected both concern and urgency. One commenter wrote, "We HAVE to move beyond just conserving and protecting, and start to focus more on restoration."

Another reflected on the impact their family has had as farmers. "Grew up on a farm … As a farmer, my dad continues to have land set aside exclusively for prairie restoration and wildlife habitat, but it's impossible to deny the damage that we've done as a farming family to satisfy the demands of our markets."

Ginette Hemley, senior vice president of wildlife conservation at the World Wildlife Fund, stressed the importance of raising awareness of our native landscapes and protecting them.

"As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, this is a moment to recognize the landscapes that have shaped the nation," Hemley said in a statement, per ABC News. "From iconic species like bison to the communities that depend on them, grasslands are part of that heritage -- and protecting them is part of our shared future."

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