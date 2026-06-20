Amazon drivers say a new update shuts off their AC automatically as dangerous heat waves intensify

That can turn what is supposed to be a comfort feature into a real safety concern.

As temperatures climb, some Amazon delivery drivers say a recent software change in the company's electric vans has made hot-weather shifts tougher by shutting off the AC soon after they step away during normal stops.

Drivers posting online say the result is a van that keeps reheating between deliveries, forcing them to get back into a hotter cabin again and again over the course of a route.

What happened?

Driver discussions online have zeroed in on Amazon's custom Rivian electric delivery vans, known as EDVs, after reports that a software update changed how the air conditioning behaves during drop-offs, 404 Media reported.

Posts and screenshots shared in a driver forum say the system can stop cooling after about 30 seconds if the driver is out of the seat and the sliding door stays open.

One driver wrote, "As many of you are aware, the EDVs just got a software update where if you are out of your seat for 30 seconds with the side door open, the AC switches off. We all hate this obviously."

Amazon disputed the criticism and said the update was meant to improve cooling for drivers rather than limit it.

An Amazon spokesperson said, "Rivian recently released a software update for Electric Delivery Vehicles that actually extends climate control for drivers. As a result, the AC now runs for up to 10 minutes after a driver exits the vehicle, ensuring a cool cabin when they return. The timer resets at every stop. The AC only shuts off if the driver sliding door is left open for more than 30 seconds — a battery conservation measure."

Why does it matter?

On neighborhood routes, drivers often leave the sliding door open while moving quickly among nearby homes, so the van may start warming up again before they return.

That can turn what is supposed to be a comfort feature into a real safety concern.

Amazon says the vans are air-conditioned and have cooling seats, but drivers have long said real-world conditions do not always reflect the company's stated protections during extreme heat.

Across the delivery industry, older vehicles may have weak or unreliable AC, and heat safeguards have become a major labor issue.

What are people saying?

One driver wrote, "Thing is we are up and about waaaay longer than we are driving so the ac turns off and when it turns on again we are already getting up before … the air is even cold. It effectively made the ac not work and those vans get hot."

Amazon, meanwhile, said the update was scheduled with summer in mind. "This update was intentionally timed ahead of summer to improve driver comfort during the hottest months of the year. Driver safety and comfort in extreme temperatures remains a priority."

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