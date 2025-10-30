Doctors issue warning as risky medical treatments grow more popular: 'There is clearly harm being done'

"Nonstandard" tests and treatments for Lyme disease are on the rise, which could have devastating consequences for patients, experts say.

What's happening?

PBS reported on the trend, noting that people might spend thousands of dollars on "alternative" tests and treatments for Lyme disease. The tests could range from over-the-counter kits to specialty laboratories, while alternative treatments include lasers, herbal remedies, and electromagnets.

Experts warn that these tests and treatments aren't covered by insurance and could end up doing more harm than good.

Why is this trend concerning?

Normally, diagnosing Lyme disease is a complex process, PBS reported. And the standard medical test, which looks for antibodies in the blood, comes with limitations. For instance, if it's given too early, the antibodies may not have appeared yet, resulting in a negative test.

That's one reason that many people have turned to alternative testing methods. However, doctors warn that such unconventional Lyme disease tests could provide inaccurate information and interfere with the diagnosis of other conditions that are sometimes mistaken for the disease, such as rheumatoid arthritis.

They also warn that many alternative treatments come with risks — for instance, they say the most worrisome method involves long-term intravenous use of antibiotics, sometimes using multiple drugs over years. PBS noted that several large-scale studies have shown no benefits to the long-term use of antibiotics to treat chronic Lyme symptoms.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In fact, Dr. Robert Smith, a Lyme specialist at MaineHealth Institute for Research, said some patients have developed life-threatening gut infections after years of these types of antibiotic treatments have killed off healthy bacteria.

"There is clearly harm being done to people who are suffering and who, out of desperation, take on these great expenses or can be harmed by treatments that are not proven effective," he told the news organization.

This trend comes as Lyme disease has become more prominent in the media. For one, a growing list of celebrities, including Justin Timberlake, have recently announced they have the disease.

Meanwhile, we can only expect risks to rise as an overheating planet is helping Lyme disease-carrying ticks expand their ranges and active seasons thanks to warmer weather in many areas.

For instance, experts in Ohio say Lyme disease cases are skyrocketing due to hotter, wetter weather and changes in deer migration patterns. And one group of scientists discovered that Lyme disease risk doubled in the Canadian province of Quebec and tripled in Manitoba between 2000 and 2015.

What's being done about Lyme disease?

First off, the experts interviewed by PBS encourage people to opt for a conventional Lyme disease test provided by their health provider and to avoid unconventional treatments.

Beyond that, the most effective way to avoid Lyme disease is to limit the risk of getting bitten by a tick. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to walk in the middle of trails to avoid these tiny external parasites and to keep their legs covered. Spraying footwear, clothing, and camping gear with insecticide that includes 0.5% permethrin can also help.

Scientists are also developing a tick-repelling drug for humans that works similarly to the chewable tablets given to dogs.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.