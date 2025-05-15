Company unveils surprising leather alternative set to disrupt a $630 billion industry: 'We've learned how to navigate international supply chains'

"The structured approach of Kick-Start allowed us to test our material in a real-world setting."

A Melbourne-based startup is revolutionizing the plant-based leather industry with a 100% bio-based alternative to cowhide leather, according to CSIRO. This startup, called Alt. Leather, makes an animal-free leather from agricultural waste and natural fibers without the addition of any plastic.

Alt. Leather was founded by Tina Funder, whose goal was to create a synthetic leather with a much smaller carbon footprint without succumbing to plastic. Funder turned to Australia's copious amounts of regenerative plants as her primary resource.

Funder's intent was to replace leather in multiple industries, including fashion, upholstery, automotive, and footwear, without sacrificing performance. In order to make an impact on these industries, Alt. Leather needed help scaling its production and reached out to the national science agency of Australia, also known as CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization).

By participating in CSIRO's Kick-Start and RISE Accelerator programs, Alt. Leather was able to begin scaling its production both in Australia and abroad.

"The structured approach of Kick-Start allowed us to test our material in a real-world setting and confirm that it could be scaled up," Funder told CSIRO.

Alt. Leather later applied for CSIRO's India Australia RISE Accelerator program to join its Circular Economy group, which gave it access to manufacturers across India. The company was successfully able to produce handbags and shoes, as the partnership allowed it to fine-tune its manufacturing on a larger scale.

"We've learned how to navigate international supply chains and manufacturing landscapes, positioning us well for global expansion," Funder added.

There is a common misconception that the leather industry is just a by-product of the meat and dairy industry. But a by-product is renamed a co-product when it becomes a secondary good that is profitable. Considering the leather market is worth almost $630 billion and the meat industry reports losses when skins do not sell, arguing that the leather industry is a sustainable industry that uses by-products is false.

One square meter of cow leather generates 110 kg of carbon emissions, whereas vegan alternatives generate between 7 and 15.8 kg of carbon emissions per square meter. While many leather alternatives are still made with plastic, brands like Nike and Stella McCartney have used leather alternatives made from plants such as mushrooms, cork, cactus, and pineapple.

Alt. Leather is currently exploring partnerships with brands interested in sustainable leather alternatives and hopes to expand in the near future.

