Video of man's face and neck after a tick-triggered meat allergy reaction sparks alarm over alpha-gal syndrome

Because symptoms can appear several hours after eating, rather than right away, the condition can be harder to recognize and diagnose.

A video clip of an American man with severe swelling in his face is drawing attention to alpha-gal syndrome, a little-known condition that can leave someone allergic to meat following a tick bite.

Alpha-gal syndrome has been linked to lone star tick bites and can trigger severe reactions after a person eats red meat or other mammal-derived products. The disease, which the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention described as "a serious, potentially life-threatening allergy," may now have impacted nearly half a million Americans.

In a post on the subreddit r/interestingasf***, a man showed what the alpha-gal allergic reaction looks like, documenting swelling that spread across the face and neck.

In the comment thread below the video, users traded personal stories about lone star ticks and about living with alpha-gal syndrome.

Because symptoms can appear several hours after eating, rather than right away, the condition can be harder to recognize and diagnose.

Additionally, it is difficult to understand when and who will develop the allergy, as many people bitten by lone star ticks never develop the condition.

For those infected with alpha-gal syndrome, it means having to avoid beef, pork, and other mammal-based ingredients, reading labels more carefully, and staying alert for symptoms that can escalate quickly.

What makes alpha-gal syndrome especially unsettling is that it can start with something as ordinary as a tick bite and then disrupt basic parts of daily life, including grocery shopping, restaurant meals, and family cookouts.

For some people, reactions are mild. For others, they can be much more serious, with swelling, hives, digestive distress, or even anaphylaxis-style symptoms. For now, the main tools in the fight against alpha-gal syndrome are prevention, awareness, and medical guidance.

Avoiding tick bites remains the first line of defense: use repellents, wear long clothing in brushy or wooded areas, and check your body, clothes, and pets after spending time outside.

If you've had a tick bite and later notice allergic symptoms after eating red meat or mammal-based products, it's worth bringing up alpha-gal syndrome with a doctor or allergist. Because triggers can vary from person to person, professional advice is important before making major dietary changes. On the public health side, better recognition by clinicians can help people get answers faster and reduce the chances that a serious reaction is dismissed as something else.

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