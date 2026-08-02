Georgia city halts new data centers for 12 months following community backlash

"I want to be certain that the community [knows] that we're not doing this alone."

Albany, Georgia, is hitting pause on data center growth.

A new one-year moratorium on additional development will give city officials time to decide what rules those projects should face and whether they belong in the community at all.

What's happening?

On July 28, Albany commissioners voted unanimously to stop new data center development for 12 months. If officials conclude they need more time, they can extend that pause by another six months, local news outlet WALB reported.

During the period covered by the moratorium, the city plans to work out the regulations that would determine where data centers could operate and what requirements they would have to meet.

In the same move, commissioners told the Albany Dougherty Planning Commission to start writing those rules and approved hiring an outside consultant to examine best practices.

Commissioner Colette Jenkins said bringing in an independent consultant is meant to both inform the city's decisions and reassure residents who may be wary of local government.

"Most people are really concerned about the city and the government," Jenkins said. "I want to be certain that the community [knows] that we're not doing this alone, and we want you to understand that we can be trusted, and we want to get the right information at the right time."

The moratorium could also end sooner if the city adopts a new ordinance before the 12-month period is up.

Why does it matter?

A pause like this can help a city avoid being rushed into decisions that could have lasting consequences for neighborhoods, infrastructure, and local resources.

While data centers may bring economic development, they can also raise concerns about environmental impacts, land use, utility demands, and whether residents have enough input in the process.

Those concerns were evident in Albany. Resident Terri Clark said the vote showed officials are "serious about looking at it" and willing to study "what the impact might be on the environment and on the community," according to WALB.

At the same time, moratoria often draw criticism because they can delay construction jobs, future tax revenue, and business development. Supporters of rapid growth may worry that even a temporary pause could send investors elsewhere.

What's being done?

City staff will look for an independent consultant and bring a proposal back to commissioners for a vote, while the planning commission drafts ordinances on where data centers could be allowed and how they would be regulated.

Residents are also calling for a more direct public role, according to WALB. Resident Tom Gieryic said he wants "a referendum where the citizens vote whether or not a data center would ever come into the area."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.