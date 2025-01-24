Automobile company announces futuristic flying taxi built to quickly navigate busy cities — here's when it will hit the skies

Flying cars may be even closer than we expect, thanks to this China-based developer.

As reported by Interesting Engineering, automobile manufacturer GAC Group recently announced the launch of a new electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) brand called Govy, which is focused on investing in sustainable air transportation.

The company will focus on the design and production of flying cars, with the new AirJet currently being its flagship model. This electrically powered air taxi is said to be able to fly for up to 200 kilometers (124 miles), making it suitable for long journeys.

The AirJet is GAC's second aircraft in production. The AirCar, which is also in development, is designed for zero-emission trips up to 20 km (12.4 miles).

The AirJet comprises over 90% carbon fiber, weighing just one-third of a car body of the same size while being efficient and suitable for longer flights. The vertical lift-offs and transitional rotors of eVTOLs allow for efficient and clean cruising through the air, per Interesting Engineering.

Being made of composite materials also makes it easy to produce on a large scale. It can reach a speed of up to 250 km per hour (155 mph) and is designed for users' diverse travel needs, from ground to low altitude.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Current projections for the eVTOL industry show estimates of growth reaching over $23.4 billion by the year 2030 per Markets and Markets. Generally touted by its enthusiasts as a sustainable industry and friendly for the environment, models like the AirJet focus on advancing efficiency and lessening environmental concerns.

GAC plans to secure certification for its flying cars, set up production lines, and begin pre-orders for the AirJet and AirCar sometime in 2025. The company also plans to demonstrate operations for its future products in Greater Bay Area cities by 2027.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.