Researchers discover worrisome cause behind uptick in vet visits: 'Particularly concerning'

Pets are considered part of the family, and we do all we can to keep them safe and give them a good life — but what if you found out the air they breathe is hurting them?

A new study by the London School of Economics' Grantham Research Institute found that air pollution is increasing the number of vet visits for your furry family member, The Standard reported.

What's happening?

The study analyzed data from over 7 million dog and cat visits to the vet in the U.K. Along with the data, they looked at U.K. Air's pollution monitor to see how fluctuations and spikes in fine particulate matter impacted vet visits. Just 1 microgram per cubic meter increase during a week resulted in a 0.7% increase in vet visits.

The researchers noted that the results are similar to those of studies done with humans and hospitalizations.

The study noted that reducing pollution levels to the World Health Organization's recommendations would result in 80,000 fewer vet visits and save pet owners about £15 million (almost $19 million) annually.

Why are increased vet visits due to air pollution concerning?

According to the research team, this is the first major study on how air pollution affects pets' health. Very little research has been done on air pollution and animal health in general.

Research about humans found that in 2019, every six deaths "was attributed to air pollution and the primary driver of pollution-caused mortality is exposure to fine particulate matter," The Standard reported.

The study noted that the lack of animal research "is particularly concerning, given the particular value people place on the wellbeing of their pets."

While this study took place in the U.K., a report from the American Lung Association found that an unprecedented number of people in the U.S. breathe unhealthy air. The study showed it was one in three people.

What's being done about air pollution harming pets?

According to The Standard, a Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs spokesperson said, "The Government is committed to cleaning up our air and protecting the public and pets from the harm of pollution."

The spokesperson also noted the organization is developing a Clean Air Strategy to tackle air pollution.

You can also help the work to reduce air pollution by voting for pro-climate candidates who ensure strategies are executed and donating to climate causes that are doing the work to reduce air pollution.

The Assistant Professor in Environmental Economics at the London School of Economics, Dr. Stephen Jarvis, said in a press release: "The economic and emotional benefits are there, and these findings highlight that tackling air pollution doesn't just benefit people, it's good for our pets too."

