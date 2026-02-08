Researchers raise alarm on overlooked hazard impacting child brain development: 'All of us are exposed'

Understanding that relationship better is crucial to learn how to keep young children and teenagers safe as they grow up.

A new study completed at Oregon Health and Science University uncovered disturbing impacts of air pollutants on children's developing brains.

What's happening?

A team of physician-scientists analyzed data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development study. It offered a look at the brain health of about 11,000 kids over time.

They discovered that breathing in common pollutants like nitrogen dioxide and particulate matter around 9 or 10 years old was linked to structural changes in the brain's frontal and temporal lobes.

More specifically, exposure was linked to unusual thinning in the outer layer of the brain. The researchers noted that this pattern may happen slowly, but it can signal underlying problems and future impairment.

"What's perhaps most concerning is that this study didn't look at rare toxins," lead author Calvin Jara explained in an OHSU press release. "It looked at everyday, common pollutants that all of us are exposed to walking around and breathing in the air outside."

The team even found these changes to the brain in cases with exposure below what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers a safe level.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

The full study is published in the journal Environmental Research.

Why are these findings important?

Lots of research has documented the harm of air pollution on the rest of the human body. Its impact on the brain isn't quite as clear.

Understanding that relationship better is crucial to learn how to keep young children and teenagers safe as they grow up. Adolescence is such a pivotal time for brain development. Anything that alters that growth can have lifelong cognitive and behavioral consequences, the researchers warned.

Studies like this one are likely to gain even more attention going forward as the causes of air pollution get worse. Industrial waste, car exhaust, and wildfires all contribute to making the air less safe to breathe.

What can be done about air pollution?

The researchers emphasized the importance of advocating for policy changes beyond their clinics. Their recommendations included stricter regulations on pollutants, cleaner transportation options, and more access to green spaces.

In the meantime, wearing a high-quality mask when the air quality in your area isn't good can protect yourself from air pollution more immediately.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.