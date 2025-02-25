  • Tech Tech

Researchers use new technology to make incredible discovery about rare bird: 'Like finding gold'

"It's amazing to see these big jumps and breakthroughs."

by Rachel Beyer
"It’s amazing to see these big jumps and breakthroughs."

Photo Credit: Charles Sturt University

Researchers at Charles Sturt University's Gulbali Institute are using artificial intelligence to track Australia's woodland birds, helping to protect species that are disappearing fast. 

The team is teaching the AI to recognize bird calls so it can process recordings faster and help with conservation.

Acoustic recorders can capture bird sounds over long periods, but sorting through all that audio takes a huge amount of time. Professor Dave Watson, who's leading the project, said that while these recordings are useful, manually reviewing thousands of hours of bird calls is overwhelming. 

To solve this, researchers are labeling thousands of bird sounds to build a custom BirdNET model that can identify different species in just minutes instead of months.

In Melbourne, AI-assisted monitoring picked up calls from critically endangered plains-wanderers, which hadn't been seen in the wild there for over 30 years. Chris Hartnett, Zoos Victoria's threatened species program coordinator, told the Guardian the discovery was "like finding gold." 

Finds like this show how AI can help spot and protect species that might otherwise have been missed.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

But AI isn't a perfect solution. Training and running AI models requires a lot of electricity, which means more carbon pollution and higher water use for cooling data centers. While AI can support conservation, it also uses a lot of energy and leads to environmental concerns that need to be managed.

Still, the method applied by the Charles Sturt University researchers is speeding up research, lowering labor costs, and allowing conservation teams to respond quickly while cutting down on the need for manual tracking. 

Groups like Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Re:wild are also looking into AI for tracking wildlife, demonstrating how the technology can play a big role in conservation.

Should the government be able to control how we heat our homes?

Definitely 👍

Only if it saves money 💰

I'm not sure 🤷

No way ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Professor Watson described the moment AI-assisted monitoring started identifying bird calls as a breakthrough, saying, "When you're in the conservation technology space, it's amazing to see these big jumps and breakthroughs where the floodgates open and innovation follows"

Stable bird populations can help keep forests, wetlands, and grasslands in balance. Protecting their habitats also supports ecosystems that provide clean water and absorb air pollution, which is good news for both wildlife and people.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x