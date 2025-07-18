Controversial researcher accused of using AI to 'promote industry interests': '[It] cannot be trusted as a source of objectivity'

Health experts are sounding the alarm, as a new AI tool is being used to falsely debunk pollution science. According to reports by The Guardian, risk analyst and former Trump adviser Louis Anthony Cox Jr. is now using artificial intelligence to inflate his own claims and attempt to minimize academic research that reveals the health risks associated with air pollution.

What's happening?

"Tony" Cox Jr. is known for seeding public doubt and spreading controversial opinions. The Guardian noted how Cox "reportedly claimed there is no proof that cleaning air saves lives," a piece of propaganda used to back big oil and gas.

What's more, Cox has been accused of "flimsiness at research linking exposure to chemical compounds with health dangers," noted The Guardian. He violated research objectivity by allowing a dirty energy lobbying group, the American Petroleum Institute, to "copy edit" his findings.

This new AI initiative is yet another attack on science-backed research and an attempt to promote the dirty energy industry.

Chris Frey of North Carolina State University's College of Engineering explained to The Guardian that the ACC "cannot be trusted as a source of 'objectivity, transparency, and trustworthiness of scientific research, '" when that research is "aimed at understanding the human health harms caused by chemicals manufactured by their members."

Cox's research studies are often backed by polluting companies, such as Phillip Morris, Exxon, and Chevron. Some of these studies included claims that there is no "causal link between childhood asthma and gas stove exposure" and that "there is no proven connection between air pollution and respiratory problems or heart attacks."

Why are Cox's claims concerning?

Cox's claims are concerning because they not only spread misinformation but also continue to fund big polluting industries, such as the tobacco, oil, and gas industries. Gas stoves emit nitrogen dioxide, an invisible air pollutant that can cause asthma, coughing, wheezing, and lung inflammation.

Individuals living in smaller spaces are at an especially high risk, as a study from Stanford University found that "someone living in a smaller home with a gas stove could be exposed to 75% of the WHO's benchmark for nitrogen dioxide."

What's being done about Cox's misinformation campaign and indoor air pollution?

Experts are holding Cox accountable for his lack of ethical research and dispute of evidence-backed facts.

For homeowners seeking to minimize their exposure to indoor air pollution, research highlights the benefits of induction stoves. Not only are they affordable, but studies also show that induction stoves are more energy-efficient and healthier. For renters looking for a smaller financial commitment, plug-in induction burners are an excellent and affordable option, starting at just $50.

The Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates program remained intact after the passage of the One Big Beautiful Bill, so homeowners can still continue to earn up to $840 off the cost of an induction range.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.