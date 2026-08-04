AI startup offered 'instant interviews' for logo tattoos, and seven people said yes

Workers are often asked to prove commitment long before a company has earned theirs.

Y Combinator-backed AI startup LemonLime is drawing backlash after attendees at a Thursday afterparty were reportedly offered "instant interviews" if they agreed to get tattooed on the spot.

Seven people said yes.

What happened?

LemonLime co-founder Jordan Zietz said on LinkedIn that seven people accepted LemonLime's unusual recruiting offer. According to Futurism, the Y Combinator-backed AI startup hosted the Thursday event and brought in a tattoo artist as part of the hiring push.

Zietz said the goal was to "meet exceptional people" and see "which of them are just as crazy as we are." He added: "That's why we brought an actual tattoo artist to our party and offered an instant interview to anyone who got a LemonLime tattoo."

One attendee, Dimple Amitha Garuadapuri, later wrote on LinkedIn that she did not get the company logo tattooed, though "almost everyone else got a LemonLime tattoo." The stunt quickly spread online, prompting backlash over whether the offer crossed a line between playful branding and pressure-filled recruiting.

Why does it matter?

That backlash is landing in a labor market many job seekers already find exhausting, with automated filters, vague hiring expectations, and intense competition shaping the process.

Even if participation was technically voluntary, tying an interview to a permanent body modification underscored the power imbalance that can exist between employers and applicants.

The episode also raises broader questions about startup culture, particularly in the tech sector, where companies often pride themselves on moving fast and breaking norms. What may be framed internally as bold or unconventional can look very different from the perspective of job seekers.

AI can help society in meaningful ways, including improving logistics, identifying inefficiencies, and helping utilities better manage clean energy on the grid. At the same time, AI systems rely on energy-hungry computing infrastructure and large data centers that can consume significant amounts of electricity and water, while also raising concerns around misuse, cybersecurity, and even higher utility costs.

AI's growth is increasingly shaping workplaces, local resources, and social norms.

What's being done?

Following the backlash, Zietz issued a public apology on X and said the company had taken the posts down. He acknowledged that the recruiting gimmick created a "pressure and power dynamic" that he should have recognized sooner.

The story may fade quickly, but it reflects a broader truth about modern hiring: Workers are often asked to prove commitment long before a company has earned theirs.

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