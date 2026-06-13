Javier Milei wants Argentina to unleash unregulated, AI-run 'non-human corporations'

"Human shareholders may participate, but are not required."

Javier Milei is pushing a novel AI policy in Argentina that he labeled "Non-Human Corporations."

The idea is already stirring debate over accountability, worker protections, and what it could mean if AI systems are allowed to operate with minimal oversight.

What's happening?

A recent opinion essay by President Javier Milei, along with legislation from his administration, lays out a plan to make Argentina a welcoming place for lightly regulated AI, including businesses run by AI systems, according to a Futurism article.

The bill submitted to Congress last week is built around three ideas: a "competitive fiscal environment" with low corporate taxes, a legal class for so-called non-human corporations, and a mostly hands-off approach to AI.

Milei defined the proposed entities this way: "These are entities operated by AI agents or robots," adding that "human shareholders may participate, but are not required."

He also pitched the initiative as a way to draw major tech investment, saying Buenos Aires could "become for AI what Amsterdam was for the age of sail."

Why does it matter?

If approved, the plan could reshape how companies are formed, governed, and held responsible when things go wrong.

Questions of liability, labor practices, consumer protection, and fraud become much harder when decision-making is delegated to software rather than people.

Training and running AI models can consume enormous amounts of electricity and water, especially through large data centers. That can put pressure on local grids and potentially contribute to higher energy costs.

Unregulated AI can increase the risk of misuse, cybersecurity failures, biased decision-making, and opaque systems making high-stakes choices without meaningful human review.

What's being done?

The push is coming from Milei's administration, which is trying to position Argentina as an AI-friendly destination for global companies.

Many experts and policymakers around the world are moving in the opposite direction, pushing for guardrails around transparency, safety testing, energy use, and accountability.

Those types of rules are intended to reduce harm while preserving AI's useful applications.

Accountability doesn't seem to be on Milei's mind: "As much as the industrial revolution freed us from the constraints of the human muscle, AI will free us from the constraints of the human brain, pushing productivity beyond our wildest dreams," he stated.

"We are open for business," Milei wrote. "We intend to offer the most attractive legal and fiscal environment for the AI companies that will define the 21st."

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