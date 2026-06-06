Candidate for Texas Commissioner of Agriculture warns AI data centers could drain water and drive up power bills

"Nothing about these AI data centers is truly 'closed loop.'"

A TikTok creator is drawing attention to a fast-growing concern around AI infrastructure: whether large data centers could put added strain on local water supplies and electric grids.

In a short video, he argued that Texans could ultimately pay the price through higher utility bills and increased pressure on shared resources.

What's happening?

In a video posted May 21, online creator and candidate for the 2026 Texas Commissioner of Agriculture general election, Clayton Tucker (@claytontuckertx) warned that AI data centers are not as self-contained as some companies suggest.

#AIDatacenters #Water #PeopleOverProfits ♬ original sound - Clayton Tucker @claytontuckertx Nothing about these AI data centers is truly "closed loop." They use massive amounts of electricity, and electricity generation still takes water. Texans should not have to sacrifice our water and pay higher bills so Tech Barons can get even richer. Sign our petition to stop AI data centers >> Link in bio #Texas

His main argument focused on "closed loop" systems, which are designed to reuse water for cooling. Even if the cooling equipment recirculates water, he said, the enormous amount of electricity needed to run these facilities still links them to water use elsewhere in the energy system.

Tucker also tied that concern to household costs, saying Texas residents are already seeing electricity bills rise and could face even more pressure as energy-hungry AI facilities continue expanding.

In the caption, he wrote: "Nothing about these AI data centers is truly 'closed loop.'"

Why does it matter?

AI and the power grid are becoming more intertwined.

Training and running AI systems require enormous amounts of computing power, and that demand translates into significant electricity use. In turn, electricity generation and grid operations can affect water consumption, fuel demand, emissions, and utility prices.

While AI may help modernize important industries, rapid data center growth can also raise concerns about resource consumption, security risks, misuse, and unintended costs passed on to communities.

The most immediate concern is whether new industrial demand could make power less reliable or more expensive, especially during periods of extreme heat and heavy grid stress.

Water use is another flashpoint in a state where drought and rapid population growth already shape local planning decisions.

What's being done?

Much of the public response is unfolding through community pressure and local debate.

In his post, Tucker urged viewers to sign a petition opposing AI data centers in Texas, framing the issue as one of resource protection and fairness.

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