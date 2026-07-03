New listening devices confirm African manatees in Republic of Congo's Tchimpounga reserve

"Let's keep that area from being ruined and exploited."

According to a new Instagram update from the Jane Goodall Institute, African manatees have now been confirmed in the waterways of the Tchimpounga Nature Reserve.

For conservationists and nearby communities alike, the sighting is more than a feel-good moment. It is a sign that crucial habitat is still supporting life.

What happened?

In a recent Instagram post, the Jane Goodall Institute shared the finding after first asking followers, "Do you recognize this animal?" It then stated: "New research in the Tchimpounga Nature Reserve has confirmed the presence of African manatees (Trichechus senegalensis) within the Reserve's waterways."

The caption noted that these waterways also form the boundaries of JGI's Tchimpounga sanctuary, making the manatee confirmation especially relevant to habitat protection efforts.

It also said that a January field mission paired researchers from Tursiops with the Tchimpounga Nature Reserve team to train local technicians, document manatee presence, and develop "a long-term acoustic monitoring program."

Why does it matter?

African manatees are elusive animals, so confirming that they are using these waterways gives conservation teams valuable information about where protection efforts are working and where they may need to expand.

It also helps researchers monitor biodiversity without relying solely on direct sightings, which can be difficult in dense or murky river systems.

Training local technicians means the knowledge remains in the community, helping build stewardship and scientific capacity on the ground. Protecting river and wetland ecosystems can also support cleaner water, stronger food webs, and healthier landscapes for people who depend on them every day.

What are people saying?

The Jane Goodall Institute framed the discovery as both exciting and practical.

The post also described the mission as an effort focused on "documenting manatee presence, training local technicians in monitoring techniques, and developing a long-term acoustic monitoring program."

People were thrilled about the discovery, with one person commenting, "So happy to hear that! Let's keep that area from being ruined and exploited."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.