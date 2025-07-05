Engineers announce plans for futuristic school built entirely by world's largest 3D printers: 'History in the making'

"We are proud to announce the successful installation and launch of printing on the first school structure."

A new school in Qatar is making headlines as a result of its unique construction. The entire school is being built by the world's largest 3D printer, according to reports by All3DP.

Situated on a 100-meter by 100-meter plot (328 feet by 328 feet), the new school will be two stories tall, making it the world's largest building constructed entirely by a 3D printer.

The 3D printer tasked with the impressive feat is made by Danish construction company COBOD. To turn this blueprint into a reality, a team of experts, including architects, engineers, material scientists, and printer technicians, has spent eight months training the printer.

"History in the making–the world's largest 3D construction printers are now operational in Qatar," wrote UCC Holding in an Instagram post showcasing the printer. "We are proud to announce the successful installation and launch of printing on the first school structure as part of Qatar's 3D Printed Schools Project."

All3DP noted that over 100 full-scale test prints were made at the trial site in Doha. Now, not one but two schools will be made with the 3D printer thanks to a partnership among UCC Holding, Ashgal, and COBOD.

From a design standpoint, the final look of the schools is "inspired by the natural desert formations of Qatar, with curved, flowing walls resembling sand dunes," COBOD told All3DP.

These two schools in Qatar showcase the potential of 3D printing and its ability to revolutionize the construction industry. With 3D printers, builders can not only optimize efficiency but also significantly reduce their environmental impact. Unlike conventional methods of construction, which release harmful, planet-warming gases into the atmosphere, 3D printers offer a way to sustainably and quickly construct buildings while reducing air pollution.

Plus, 3D printers can build entire structures much faster than conventional construction methods, with some making buildings in as little as 140 hours.

By the end of 2025, the printer is expected to have completed building two full-scale schools in Qatar.

