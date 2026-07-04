2026 Toyota bZ 'leapfrogs' rival EVs on efficiency, reviewer says after real-world test

The EV would likely have over 310 miles of range in city driving.

Toyota's refreshed electric crossover is drawing attention after an independent car reviewer put it through a real-world test and came away impressed, particularly by how little energy it used.

For shoppers comparing EVs based on day-to-day costs, that kind of performance could help the 2026 Toyota bZ stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

What happened?

In a recent YouTube video, automotive content creator Kirk Kreifels takes a closer look at Toyota's updated EV, comparing it with the brand's earlier electric models and highlighting the impressive changes.

He opened the video by saying: "Two years ago when I drove Toyota's bZ4X at the time, I was impressed with its overall efficiency. It got 4.2 miles per kilowatt hour." At the time, these figures were impressive for an EV, but this time around, Toyota's new model, the bZ, has even better performance, according to Kreifels.

In the video, Kreifels put the updated EV through its paces himself, taking it on a real-world test drive to evaluate its performance, driving experience, and energy efficiency under everyday conditions.

He found that when driving, the BZ averaged 5.6 miles per kilowatt-hour, making it the most efficient EV he has ever tested.

After doing some quick math, Kreifels noted the EV would likely have over 310 miles of range in city driving, a figure he called "astronomical."

Why does it matter?

Efficiency is one of the biggest factors in determining how affordable an EV feels on a daily basis. If a vehicle can travel farther per kilowatt-hour, drivers generally spend less on charging while getting more usable range from the same battery size.

In general, EVs tend to require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and have fewer moving parts to service. With improved efficiency, the benefits continue to outpace those of traditional gas cars.

What are people saying?

According to this reviewer, the Toyota bZ offers a significant improvement to an already impressive model, noting just how competitive the U.S. market is becoming for all-electric driving.

Users in the comments shared their excitement for the new model.

"The new bZ is nice. Big improvement from the old one," one user said.

"Wow. That's impressive," another user wrote.

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