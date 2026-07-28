2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring delivers 819 horsepower, luxury interior, and 512 miles of range

That helps separate it from many EV rivals that may need more frequent charging on longer trips.

The 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring EV is being advertised as the new threshold for other luxury electric sedans to meet, which means electric cars can be luxurious and environmentally friendly, too.

What's happening?

According to a new review in Miami's Community News, the all-wheel-drive Air Grand Touring uses dual electric motors and a 118-kilowatt-hour battery pack, a combination that delivers high-end performance and one of the longest driving ranges available in the U.S. The sedan sits near the top of Lucid's lineup and starts at about $116,400.

The 2026 model can reportedly go up to 512 miles on a charge. That helps separate it from many EV rivals that may need more frequent charging on longer trips.

The vehicle is also designed to feel like a true flagship sedan. It seats five, provides over 22 cubic feet of cargo space, and includes a large digital display setup, premium interior materials, and Lucid's distinctive glass canopy roof, Community News reported.

Why does it matter?

In regions where long highway trips are common, range can define the EV ownership experience.

The source specifically pointed to common South Florida travel, such as trips from Miami to Fort Lauderdale or West Palm Beach, along with routes to Naples, Orlando, and Tampa, where fewer charging stops can make road trips much easier.

A longer-range EV addresses range anxiety while also offering the everyday benefits many drivers want from electric transportation: lower fuel costs and less routine maintenance than gas-powered vehicles, since EVs do not need oil changes and generally have fewer moving parts.

Shoppers considering buying an electric vehicle may see that kind of progress as a more practical option, especially for households that want luxury features without giving up long-distance flexibility.

The 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring may not be an entry-level EV, but it reflects how electric cars are evolving into serious long-distance, high-performance options. In a market where many vehicles excel in one area, Lucid's latest flagship appears to do several things well at once.

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