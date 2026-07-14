Canada's 2026 Lexus ES EV is whisper-quiet, richly equipped, and just a touch too numb

The reviewers say it needs about seven hours to go from 10% to 100% on Level 2 power.

Canada's luxury EV market is getting a polished new entrant in the form of the 2026 Lexus ES electric sedan.

Even if the steering may not satisfy drivers seeking crisp feedback, the new model appears to lean into what many luxury shoppers prioritize: a quiet cabin, a cushioned ride, and plenty of built-in tech.

What happened?

Lexus is bringing two all-electric versions of the 2026 ES to Canada alongside a hybrid option, giving shoppers more flexibility on one of the brand's most familiar sedans.

According to a Motormouth YouTube review, Canadian pricing starts at $65,891 for the front-wheel-drive ES 350e. That version makes 221 horsepower and is rated for 481 kilometers (307 miles) of range, while the all-wheel-drive ES 500e steps up to 338 horsepower and 444 kilometers (276 miles).

The cabin features a 12.3-inch driver display, a 14-inch center touchscreen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, heated and ventilated seats, a radiant heater for the front knee area, and Lexus Safety System+ 4.0. Reviewers said it is also Lexus's first vehicle to use a single multimedia setup across both hybrid and battery-electric versions.

For charging, Motormouth says the ES uses a North American Charging Standard connector. The reviewers say it takes about seven hours to go from 10% to 100% on Level 2 power, or 28 minutes to go from 10% to 80% with 150-kilowatt DC fast charging.

Why does it matter?

One reason this launch stands out is that Lexus is using the same platform for hybrid and battery-electric versions.

EVs can save drivers money on fuel costs, and they typically require less routine maintenance because they do not need oil changes and often have fewer moving parts to service. Those practical savings can factor into the decision for shoppers considering buying an electric vehicle.

The switch to NACS could make public charging simpler as that plug becomes more common across North America. In the review, Zach also described the ES as "incredibly smooth and quiet" and said it has a comfortable ride, although he noted those qualities can make it feel a bit boring.

What can I do?

The 350e is the lower-priced, longer-range option, while the 500e adds all-wheel drive and more power.

Charging an EV at home often costs less than using public chargers, but basic Level 1 charging is slow. If you want faster overnight charging, Qmerit provides free, instant installation estimates for Level 2 home charger installations.

Between lower fueling costs, reduced maintenance, and the convenience of waking up to a charged car, an EV can make everyday driving simpler and cheaper. Especially for commuters who mostly stay within the vehicle's range.

For those who care more about comfort than handling sharpness, the ES may be appealing: Motormouth called it "incredibly smooth and quiet" with a "comfortable ride," while noting that the steering is "a bit vague."

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